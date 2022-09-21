OXFORD, Miss. – — Tulsa battled the 13th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels down to the wire but fell 35-27 Saturday afternoon in front of 60,641 fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Tulsa fell to 2-2 on the year, while Ole Miss improved to 4-0. The Hurricane had a 14-7 lead after the first quarter before falling behind by 18 points at halftime, 35-17. Tulsa scored 10 points in the second half to cut its deficit to eight points with just under 15 minutes remaining in the contest, while the Hurricane defense shutout the Rebels in the second half.

OXFORD, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO