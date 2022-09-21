Read full article on original website
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Comeback Falls Short at #13 Ole Miss 35-27
OXFORD, Miss. – — Tulsa battled the 13th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels down to the wire but fell 35-27 Saturday afternoon in front of 60,641 fans at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Tulsa fell to 2-2 on the year, while Ole Miss improved to 4-0. The Hurricane had a 14-7 lead after the first quarter before falling behind by 18 points at halftime, 35-17. Tulsa scored 10 points in the second half to cut its deficit to eight points with just under 15 minutes remaining in the contest, while the Hurricane defense shutout the Rebels in the second half.
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Cross Country Men Take Fifth at Loaded Cowboy Jamboree
STILLWATER, Okla. –– — The University of Tulsa men's team competed with some of the top teams in the nation, taking fifth place at the Cowboy Jamboree on the OSU Cross Country Course Saturday morning. It was a preview of the national championship as the No. 6...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Volleyball Holds Off East Carolina For 3-2 Victory
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa volleyball team knocked off the East Carolina Pirates 3-2 (25-18, 25-21, 21-25, 15-25, 15-6) Friday night at the Donald W. Reynolds Center. The first conference victory of the season improved Tulsa's record to 8-5 overall. The Golden Hurricane attack was paced by...
tulsahurricane.com
Tulsa Women See Strong Results Through Two Days of Tulsa Invitational
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa women's tennis team totaled 17 individual wins through the first two days of The Tulsa Invitational at the Michael D. Case Tennis Center. On Friday, the Hurricane opened the tournament with seven singles wins and went undefeated in four doubles matches. Tulsa...
