Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law takes up role at JPMorgan's wealth management division
Warren Buffett's granddaughter-in-law just joined JPMorgan as a wealth advisor. Lili Buffett took up the new role on Monday, according to an Instagram post. Her grandfather-in-law is a longtime ally and friend of JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon. The granddaughter-in-law of billionaire investor Warren Buffett joined JPMorgan as one of its...
ambcrypto.com
Crypto is a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’- This CEO has bitter stance
Jamie Dimon, the man at the helm of United States’ largest bank J.P Morgan Chase, made some rather controversial statements at 21 September’s congressional hearing called “Holding Megabanks Accountable: Oversight of America’s Largest Consumer Facing Banks.”. The United States House Committee on Financial Services heard the...
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
thenewscrypto.com
French Bank Societe Generale Forays Into Crypto Sector
Arquant Capital SAS has already launched its new banking service. The bank will market the service under the moniker “Finance Innovation.”. According to a statement released on Wednesday, French Bank Societe Generale, the third largest French bank by market cap is entering the cryptocurrency fund industry in response to rising investor demand. Cryptocurrencies and other forms of digital assets are gaining the attention of investors and businesses. So, SGSS Bank is making an effort to meet these demands.
bloomberglaw.com
JPMorgan Seeing ‘Very Little’ Demand for Crypto as Payment Tool
Firm’s payments head says interest from clients fallen sharply. Bank has increasingly embraced digital assets in recent years. Demand for cryptocurrencies as a payment method has drastically declined over the past six months, according to. Takis Georgakopoulos. , global head of payments at JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We saw...
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Mike Novogratz Explains When We Will ‘See a Big, Big Rally in Crypto’
On Tuesday (September 20), billionaire investor Mike Novogratz was asked to share his thoughts on the crypto market. Former hedge fund manager Novogratz is the Founder and CEO of Galaxy Digital, “a technology-driven financial services and investment management firm that provides institutions and direct clients with a full suite of financial solutions spanning the digital assets ecosystem.”
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Real Estate Tycoon to Raise $500,000,000 for Crypto and Private Equity Investments: Report
Hong Kong billionaire and real estate tycoon Adrian Cheng’s investment firm is reportedly raising funds to invest in the crypto space as the selloff further pushes down the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and the rest of the digital assets market. According to Bloomberg, C Capital is planning to pool...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Israel Grants Its First Bitcoin, Crypto Trading License To Local Exchange Bits of Gold
Israeli regulators grant the first VASP license to Bits of Gold after 5 years of waiting. The company is launching two new products in the near future. One of the products will be custodial while the other integrates its services with legacy finance in the region. The Israeli Insurance and...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Singapore’s Largest Bank Expands Bitcoin, Crypto Trading To 100,000 More Clients
DBS Group Holdings expands bitcoin and crypto trading to 100,000 of its wealthiest clients. The bank requires capital requirements and a minimum investment of $500. The expansion follows the central bank of Singapore’s release of a digital asset framework from earlier this month. DBS Group Holdings Ltd., Singapore’s largest...
Coinbase Announces Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Integration
Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced Wednesday it would accept Ethereum ETH/USD Name Service domains to be linked to wallets on its platform. What Happened: ENS has become uber-popular among crypto users, specifically users with non-custodial wallets. The move to the Coinbase platform will bring the name service to a much larger pool of users.
Exchange Giant Coinbase Wins Dutch Crypto License
Coinbase secured regulatory approval to operate crypto services in the Netherlands. The approval was awarded by the De Nederlandsche Bank, the Dutch central bank. Coinbase becomes the first major exchange to receive the green light from the Dutch regulator. Thursday’s news means the exchange can now offer a full suite...
CME Group Opens Registration for 19th Annual University Trading Challenge
- It’s that time of year again: CME Group, the world’s leading derivatives exchange, is calling on college students with an interest in finance to team up and try their hand at futures trading. Registration for its 19th annual University Trading Challenge is now open through Thursday, September 29, and there is no cost to enter.
Broken Record? JPMorgan CEO Continues Rant On Bitcoin, Calls It A 'Ponzi Scheme'
JPMorgan Chase JPM CEO Jamie Dimon's tirade against cryptocurrencies continues. Despite the investment bank's ongoing efforts to boost its crypto capabilities, Dimon blasts Bitcoin BTC/USD for being a decentralized Ponzi scheme. "I am a major skeptic on crypto tokens, which you call currency like Bitcoin," he said. "They are decentralized...
Motley Fool
Silvergate Capital's Visionary Leadership Has Outsmarted the Big Banks
Most of the big banks are very late adapters of crypto trading. Many years ago, Silvergate Capital developed a trading network (the SEN) to facilitate dollar trades for crypto exchanges. Silvergate's early moves for its crypto clients are paying off with huge rewards now. You’re reading a free article with...
Jamie Dimon calls ‘dangerous’ crypto a ‘decentralized Ponzi scheme’ that’s not ‘good for anybody’
Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said in a testimony to Congress that cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin were dangerous "decentralized Ponzi schemes." Cryptocurrencies are dangerous “Ponzi schemes” that put billions of dollars at risk every year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon declared in a scathing review of the volatile digital assets.
Nomura incorporates its new crypto business in Switzerland
Nomura, a leading financial services firm whose headquarters are in Tokyo, Japan, has named its new crypto subsidiary Laser Digital. This comes four months after the company unveiled plans to create a new digital asset business. Nomura incorporates a new crypto business. Nomura released a Wednesday statement saying it incorporated...
kitco.com
Singapore's largest bank launches a self-directed crypto desk for accredited investors
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. Prior to this development, crypto trading on DDEx was only available to corporate and institutional investors, family offices...
Billionaire Michael Saylor Buys the Bitcoin Dip
Michael Saylor is a die-hard bitcoin evangelist. For those who follow the billionaire on the social network Twitter, it is impossible to know that bitcoin (BTC), the most popular cryptocurrency, is going through a turbulent period marked by a drop in value of more than 72% since its November all-time high.
CNBC
Gold and crypto have been called 'inflation-proof' investments—so far in 2022, neither seems to be a great hedge
Gold and cryptocurrencies are often lumped together as inflation-proof investments, but with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades, neither asset has performed well amid rising inflation in 2022. Bitcoin, the world's most popular digital coin, is down nearly 71% from its all-time high of $65,000 in November, as...
financefeeds.com
Coinbase approved to offer crypto for Dutch users
Nasdaq-listed crypto exchange operator Coinbase has been handed regulatory approval to operate as a crypto service provider in the Netherlands. The move comes barely two months after its rival Binance was slapped with a 3.3 million euro fine from the Dutch central bank for operating in the Netherlands without registration.
