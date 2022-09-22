Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane volleyball struggles continue in home tournament
Tulane volleyball lost both games in the Tulane Invitational on Sept. 17 hosted at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse on Tulane’s Uptown campus. The Oregon State Beavers and LSU Tigers both beat the Green Wave in convincing fashion. Tulane opened the tournament with a 3-1...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Why Tulane left the SEC
On Dec. 8, 1932, Tulane University, along with 12 other schools from the 28 institution Southern Conference met in Knoxville, Tennessee to create a new athletic conference. Featuring teams such as in-state rival LSU and other football powerhouses including Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the new Southeastern Conference sought to be the most elite and powerful in all of college sports and would change the landscape of the sport forever.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Riptide’s Reflections | Good coach, brave coach
Riptide’s Reflections is The Tulane Hullabaloo’s weekly column talking all things Tulane football. Join us every Wednesday for in-depth coverage, analysis and opinion of the Green Wave. With the Green Wave starting the season 3-0, and the team clicking on all three phases, this coaching staff deserves a...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane earns statement win over Kansas State
Tulane football earned a statement 17-10 win over the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kansas on Sept. 17. Entering as 14-point underdogs, the Green Wave earned their first win over a Power 5 opponent in the Willie Fritz era and first since beating Rutgers in 2010.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane Women’s Golf opens season in fourth at-home tournament
Tulane Women's Golf opens season in fourth at-home tournament
tulanehullabaloo.com
Hebert Hall signs unofficially changed, then reversed, in controversy
This month, the signs outside of F. Edward Hebert Hall on the Academic Quadrangle read “Gwendolyn Midlo Hall.” This week, those signs were changed, and the building signs once again display the Hebert name. The switches come amid a back-and-forth between the History and Latin American Studies students...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane emphasizes personal evacuation plan for hurricanes
Tulane University announced its latest plan to face the reality of intensifying hurricane seasons: personal evacuation. “While this year’s hurricane season has been quiet for Louisiana thus far, we are writing today to urge all students, faculty and staff to create a personal evacuation plan that they can implement independently and without reliance on the university,” the school said in an email Wednesday.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Tulane ranks No. 44 in US News, first in “Happiest Students”
Tulane University was ranked No. 44 in the latest U.S. News and World Report college rankings for national universities, tied with Northeastern University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Case Western Reserve University and Brandeis University. The school dropped two spots since its 2021 ranking of No. 42 among national universities. This...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Richardson Memorial Hall renovations continue
Richardson Memorial Hall, the home of Tulane University’s architecture school that has long been overdue for upgrades, is undergoing renovations after decades of slow decay. The building is expected to open again in fall 2023. Tarnished with obsolete mechanics, leaky pipes and mold, the school aims to make the...
tulanehullabaloo.com
Construction of TUPD substation on Broadway moves forward
The Tulane University Police Department’s new Uptown substation is currently on track to be completed prior to the fall 2023 semester. The new substation, which will be located on the corner of Broadway and Zimpel street, is near popular student hangouts, The Boot Bar and Grill and Mushroom New Orleans. Despite the concerns of some students, construction has progressed steadily since ground was broken in summer of 2021.
tulanehullabaloo.com
Recall movement against Mayor Cantrell pushes forward
A month into the recall movement against New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell, the battle has created serious opinions from supporters and opponents and is facing tough odds as it works to garner the approximate 54,000 signatures needed before the Feb. 22 deadline. On Aug. 23, Eileen Carter, Cantrell’s previous social...
