Trump-Endorsed Mark Finchem Leads Adrian Fontes by over Six Points in Arizona Secretary of State Race: Poll

Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell spoke in favor of one of Arizona’s new laws, known as “Kayleigh’s Law,” which aims to protect victims of sexual abuse further. “As you know, I spent much of my career working with victims of crimes involving crimes against children and sexual assault, and so it’s very important to me that victims have protection and a voice in the system,” Mitchell said at a press conference. “So it was an incredible honor to work on the statute that I’m going to talk to you about that’s going to go into effect Saturday that will provide additional help for victims.”

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 14 HOURS AGO