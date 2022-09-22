Trump-Endorsed Mark Finchem Leads Adrian Fontes by over Six Points in Arizona Secretary of State Race: Poll

Read full article on original website
arizonasuntimes.com
Accusations Fly Between Finchem, Fontes During Arizona Secretary of State Debate Focused on Voter Fraud
Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) faced off against Democratic former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes in a debate Thursday evening hosted by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission on KAET PBS. Most of the lively exchange focused on the candidates’ stark differences regarding voter fraud, with Fontes more dismissive and Finchem stating election integrity is a priority.
AZFamily
Senate candidate Blake Masters weighs in on campaign spending
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The race for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat is one of the most expensive in the country. The Republican nominee Blake Masters was dealt a major blow on that front this week. A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pulling millions of dollars of support in this high-stakes race. Politico reported earlier this week that the Senate Leadership Fund canceled about $8 million in Arizona, about half of its initial promise for Arizona, for ads that were supposed to start in the early fall. It comes just as Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, dominates the airwaves with his own commercials.
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night. His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.” Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Blasts Opponent Katie Hobbs for Dodging Interview Regarding Refusal to Debate
Kari Lake, Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, blasted her opponent Katie Hobbs for walking away from an interview questioning why she refused to debate Lake. “The world is not an easy place, and if she can’t stand up and debate me, then she can’t stand up against the cartels, she can’t stand up against the forces that are working against the people of Arizona. She needs to show that she has courage and get on that stage,” Lake said in a press release.
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
Candidates to top Arizona election job to face off in debate
A Republican Arizona lawmaker is set to debate the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County as they both seek the state’s top election post.
KOLD-TV
New laws in Arizona take effect on Saturday, including new abortion law
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than two dozen laws will go into effect on Saturday, Sept. 24, 90 days after the legislature ended its session. The one with the most attention appears to be SB 1164, which bans abortion after 15 weeks unless the mother’s life is at risk.
arizonasuntimes.com
Gov. Doug Ducey Touts What Arizona Has Done Without the Federal Government’s Help
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) spoke at the Reagan Foundation Tuesday about what he hopes to see for the Conservative movement as the county moves forward, which is giving state governments more power to enact policies designed to help their citizens. “There is an exodus from the Golden State. Americans...
AZFamily
Kari Lake’s claims against opponent Katie Hobbs proved false
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Kari Lake, the Republican gubernatorial nominee, took to social media this week, baiting the promise of a political bombshell against Democrat opponent Katie Hobbs. Now, the bombshell is blowing up and sparking new questions. Lake hurled accusations at Hobbs in a 3-minute video posted on Twitter...
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney Rachel Mitchel Shares Support for Arizona’s New Law Protecting Victims of Abuse
Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell spoke in favor of one of Arizona’s new laws, known as “Kayleigh’s Law,” which aims to protect victims of sexual abuse further. “As you know, I spent much of my career working with victims of crimes involving crimes against children and sexual assault, and so it’s very important to me that victims have protection and a voice in the system,” Mitchell said at a press conference. “So it was an incredible honor to work on the statute that I’m going to talk to you about that’s going to go into effect Saturday that will provide additional help for victims.”
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on struggles of Republican Party
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently talked about the struggles with the Republican Party, following tensions with Donald Trump.
KTAR.com
Adrian Fontes says Arizona needs a serious secretary of state, not a conspiracy theorist
PHOENIX — Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes said Arizona would benefit from electing a secretary of state who takes the position seriously, as opposed to a conspiracy theorist. He and Republican nominee Mark Finchem were subjects in a Time Magazine story that published Tuesday about those running for office who...
KTAR.com
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
After years of studying data of suicides in Arizona, one group at ASU hopes more attention will be given to those really in need
PHOENIX — Suicide is a problem in the United States that's not often talked about. However, a group at Arizona State University is putting a spotlight on the issue and is taking a closer look at some of the reasons behind it. Between 2015 and 2020, ASU's Center for...
Arizona board overseeing criminally insane hasn't met in 8 months. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — A new notice posted on the Psychiatric Security Review Board’s website makes it clear - no more meetings through the end of the year. The Board, known as the PSRB, is supposed to meet each month to monitor the guilty except insane population. State data from 2021 shows the Board is overseeing 114 people, 100 at the state hospital and 14 living in the community.
AZFamily
New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday
Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
redriverradio.org
Where the Colorado River crisis is hitting home
LAS VEGAS — These days it can feel almost cliche to throw around the word Dystopian. But it's hard not to use it while standing on the narrow road crossing the Hoover Dam as tourists gawk at the hulking structure's exposed columns that for decades were underwater. "It's amazing...
arizonasuntimes.com
Louisiana Department of Health Rescinds COVID Vaccine Mandate for Schoolchildren
Louisiana parents opposed to COVID mRNA shots for their children won a victory as the state’s department of health rescinded its mandate that schoolchildren be injected. The Louisiana Department of Health repealed its mandate Tuesday, leading Attorney General Jeff Landry (R) to file a motion to dismiss his lawsuit, Crews v. Edwards, against Governor John Bel Edwards (D).
Phoenix New Times
Budtenders at Zen Leaf in Phoenix Become Fourth Dispensary in Arizona to Unionize
The wave of labor organizing that recently has swept through Arizona's cannabis industry is not yet slowing. On September 13, budtenders at a Zen Leaf dispensary in Phoenix became the latest workers to join a union, voting overwhelmingly in favor of organizing. Employees at the location — Zen Leaf Local Joint on East University Drive — filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board on July 14, and ballots were tallied last week. Ten of the 17 eligible workers participated in the election. They voted 9-1 to form a union.
