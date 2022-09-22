Read full article on original website
Pato Smith
2d ago
He spent taxpayer money to buy containers when piles and piles of that stupid fence rot south of Phoenix that ironically the taxpayers paid for too. Darn it, Mexico didn’t pay for the fence twice.
Accusations Fly Between Finchem, Fontes During Arizona Secretary of State Debate Focused on Voter Fraud
Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley) faced off against Democratic former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes in a debate Thursday evening hosted by the Arizona Citizens Clean Elections Commission on KAET PBS. Most of the lively exchange focused on the candidates’ stark differences regarding voter fraud, with Fontes more dismissive and Finchem stating election integrity is a priority.
Pima County Judge delivers ruling, near-total abortion ban in effect
A little over one month since Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson heard arguments deciding between two abortion laws, she delivered her ruling on Friday, Sept. 23.
Arizona's 15-week abortion was set to take effect Saturday
ARIZONA, USA — UPDATE: Arizona judge rules the state can enforce a near-total ban on abortions that has been blocked for nearly 50 years. ----------------------------------------- A new Arizona law banning abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy takes effect Saturday as a judge weighs a request to allow a pre-statehood law that outlaws nearly all abortions to be enforced.
Senate candidate Blake Masters weighs in on campaign spending
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The race for Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat is one of the most expensive in the country. The Republican nominee Blake Masters was dealt a major blow on that front this week. A super PAC aligned with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is pulling millions of dollars of support in this high-stakes race. Politico reported earlier this week that the Senate Leadership Fund canceled about $8 million in Arizona, about half of its initial promise for Arizona, for ads that were supposed to start in the early fall. It comes just as Masters’ opponent, incumbent Democrat Mark Kelly, dominates the airwaves with his own commercials.
Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes
Mark Finchem, the Republican candidate for secretary of state who has built his campaign on baseless claims the 2020 election was marred by fraud, continually dodged questions and spouted conspiracy theories in a televised debate Thursday night. His Democratic opponent, Adrian Fontes, said voters will have to make the choice between “laws and lies.” Fontes, […] The post Mark Finchem’s fealty to the ‘Big Lie’ was center stage in debate with Adrian Fontes appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
Governor Doug Ducey makes statement on struggles of Republican Party
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey recently talked about the struggles with the Republican Party, following tensions with Donald Trump.
Trump-Endorsed Mark Finchem Leads Adrian Fontes by over Six Points in Arizona Secretary of State Race: Poll
A new poll from The Trafalgar Group shows Trump-endorsed State Representative Mark Finchem (R-Oro Valley), who is running for Arizona secretary of state, more than six points ahead of his opponent, Democratic former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes. Conducted between September 14 and 17, the survey of 1,080 likely voters by the Republican-aligned pollster found that 47.5 percent chose Finchem and 41.1 percent chose Fontes.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
New Arizona education laws range from moment of silence to parental oversight
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The new school year is well underway for students across the state, but there will be some changes when kids show up for class next week. Arizona lawmakers passed an assortment of new education laws that will take effect on Saturday. Some are fairly minor, others...
Kari Lake Blasts Opponent Katie Hobbs for Dodging Interview Regarding Refusal to Debate
Kari Lake, Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee, blasted her opponent Katie Hobbs for walking away from an interview questioning why she refused to debate Lake. “The world is not an easy place, and if she can’t stand up and debate me, then she can’t stand up against the cartels, she can’t stand up against the forces that are working against the people of Arizona. She needs to show that she has courage and get on that stage,” Lake said in a press release.
Candidates to top Arizona election job to face off in debate
A Republican Arizona lawmaker is set to debate the Democrat who helped oversee the 2020 election in Maricopa County as they both seek the state’s top election post.
Prop 309 to add new requirements for voting by mail and in person in Arizona
An initiative on the November ballot would make changes to the way Arizonans vote by mail and in person. Proposition 309 would require voters to include either their state-issued ID number, such as a driver’s license or the last four digits of their social security number and their birthday on their mail-in ballot to prove their identity. Right now, only a signature is required.
Arizona Republicans trailing in key Senate, gubernatorial races: New AARP poll
A new poll released Thursday shows Arizona Republicans trailing their Democratic opponents in the state's key Senate and gubernatorial races less than 7 weeks before the November general election. According to an AARP poll of likely Arizona voters, incumbent Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly leads Republican nominee Blake Masters 50%-42% in...
Randy Miller, Arizona Director, Constitutional Sheriffs and Peace Officer’s Association, to Speak to Yavapai Conservatives
The local chapter of Yavapai County’s Conservatives for a Constitutional Republic (ConCR) has announced that Mr. Randy Miller, Director of the Arizona chapter of the Constitutional Sheriffs And Peace Officers Association, will speak at their monthly meeting this Saturday, September 24th, in Chino Valley. The meeting is free and open to the public but seating is limited. Those wishing to attend are asked to RSVP.
Adrian Fontes says Arizona needs a serious secretary of state, not a conspiracy theorist
PHOENIX — Democratic candidate Adrian Fontes said Arizona would benefit from electing a secretary of state who takes the position seriously, as opposed to a conspiracy theorist. He and Republican nominee Mark Finchem were subjects in a Time Magazine story that published Tuesday about those running for office who...
Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban.
Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
Group turns in signatures for petition aimed at placing school voucher expansion on the ballot
The signatures were turned in to the Arizona Secretary of State's Office on Sept. 23, and if the signatures gathered meet qualifications, a school voucher expansion that was signed into law by Govenror Doug Ducey will be placed on hold, until voters weigh in during the 2024 elections. FOX 10's Brian Webb reports.
New Arizona education laws go into effect on Saturday
Video shows police surrounding a 7-Eleven near and escorting people out. Man once dubbed "Pregnant Man" living quiet life in Arizona. Aside from Thomas Beatie’s finance career, he also dabbles in the world of acting. City of Phoenix files to dismiss homeless encampment suit. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |
Arizona board overseeing criminally insane hasn't met in 8 months. Here's why
ARIZONA, USA — A new notice posted on the Psychiatric Security Review Board’s website makes it clear - no more meetings through the end of the year. The Board, known as the PSRB, is supposed to meet each month to monitor the guilty except insane population. State data from 2021 shows the Board is overseeing 114 people, 100 at the state hospital and 14 living in the community.
