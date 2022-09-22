Read full article on original website
We’re two games into the new season, and things still feel unsettled. Perhaps it’s because so few teams use the preseason as a dress rehearsal these days. As a result, the first few weeks of the regular season have a preseason feel to them, with roles still not clearly defined in some cases, and with some players still trying to get into regular-season form.
The 2022 NFL season may be young, but the Cincinnati Bengals are the early favorite for most disappointing team. After a last-second overtime loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 1, the Bengals lost another heartbreaker at the last second against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. Sitting at 0-2, Cincinnati needs to turn it around quickly in order to get back to the playoffs.
Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 3. Which will come to pass?. Andy Behrens: As a Bears fan, it brings me no pleasure to report that Dameon Pierce Breakout Week is upon us. He's about to deliver a top-12 (10? 8?) finish among all running backs. Chicago's defense currently ranks last against the run, allowing 189.5 rushing yards per game, and simply citing the team's ranking really understates the problem. The Bears had no hope against the Packers run game and, in their opening week monsoon game, they were clearly going to be demolished by Eli Mitchell before he suffered a knee injury. Assuming the Texans again feature Pierce, he will detonate on Sunday.
This week's fantasy football forecast has the QB and DEF to avoid and the rookie and kicker who could win you your fantasy matchup. The post NFL Fantasy Forecast Week 3: Busts, Breakouts, Sleepers, and More appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
