Our analysts reveal their boldest fantasy predictions for Week 3. Which will come to pass?. Andy Behrens: As a Bears fan, it brings me no pleasure to report that Dameon Pierce Breakout Week is upon us. He's about to deliver a top-12 (10? 8?) finish among all running backs. Chicago's defense currently ranks last against the run, allowing 189.5 rushing yards per game, and simply citing the team's ranking really understates the problem. The Bears had no hope against the Packers run game and, in their opening week monsoon game, they were clearly going to be demolished by Eli Mitchell before he suffered a knee injury. Assuming the Texans again feature Pierce, he will detonate on Sunday.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO