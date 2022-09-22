ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland

The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
Wales preparing for ‘risk’ of UK breaking up, first minister says

The United Kingdom is closer to breaking up than at any time in 50 years, the first minister of Wales says – as he revealed Cardiff is making preparations for it.Mark Drakeford warned that only the Labour Party is making the case for saving the union, accusing “bully boy” Boris Johnson of adding to its “fragility” through his actions in No 10.Liz Truss has been accused of showing similar disrespect to Scotland and Wales, after vowing to “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon and branding Mr Drakeford a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.The first minister said: “I think the risk the United Kingdom...
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum

Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Coventry shopping centre welcomes energy price cap help

A shopping centre boss has welcomed news that energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by about half their expected level. West Orchards in Coventry said the wholesale price cap on gas and electricity announced by the government earlier was "good news for business". It means it will pay...
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames

A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
Oil plunges below $80 to eight-month low as recession fears mount

New York (CNN) — Recession fears are slamming the oil market, with crude tumbling on Friday below $80 a barrel for the first time since January. The good news is the selloff should drive prices at the gas pump down, easing crushing inflation that has been harming consumers. The bad news is the sharp drop in oil prices is yet more evidence that investors are increasingly worried about the direction of the economy.
Onshore wind farm ban scrapped in mini-Budget OLD REDIRECTED

Environmentalists and the renewable industry chiefs have tentatively welcomed the Liz Truss government’s plan to end a de facto ban on onshore windfarms in England.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget “growth plan” said the government would make sure rules for onshore wind turbines were in line with other energy developments.Rules that were put in place in 2015 have effectively stopped the construction of any onshore wind farms in the UK in the past seven years.The promised reforms will bring “onshore wind planning policy in line with other infrastructure to allow it to be deployed more easily in England”.Dan McGrail, the chief executive of trade...
