Read full article on original website
Related
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday. Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20. The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government...
U.K.・
BBC
Cost of living: Home heating oil customers to get £100 payment
Home heating oil customers in Northern Ireland are to get a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs. That will be in addition to a cap on the unit price of electricity announced by the government on Wednesday. People who use gas to heat their homes...
Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland
The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.The Government...
Planning rules for new onshore windfarms likely to be eased in UK
Wind could be more productive way than fracking to boost electricity supplies and bring down prices
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Truss may face Lords rebellion over Northern Ireland bill
Exclusive: about 50 peers due to meet on Wednesday morning to discuss how to amend or halt proposed legislation
Over 3m people in north of England ‘face social exclusion due to poor transport’
Fifth of region’s population prevented from taking part in opportunities and communities around them, research finds
Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William after Meghan was banned from joining family on day the Queen died
FURIOUS Prince Harry snubbed dinner with Charles and William at Balmoral after Meghan was banned from joining the family on the day the Queen died. Harry, 38, had insisted his wife be there on September 8, but Charles phoned to say it was “not appropriate”. It saw Harry...
Wales preparing for ‘risk’ of UK breaking up, first minister says
The United Kingdom is closer to breaking up than at any time in 50 years, the first minister of Wales says – as he revealed Cardiff is making preparations for it.Mark Drakeford warned that only the Labour Party is making the case for saving the union, accusing “bully boy” Boris Johnson of adding to its “fragility” through his actions in No 10.Liz Truss has been accused of showing similar disrespect to Scotland and Wales, after vowing to “ignore” Nicola Sturgeon and branding Mr Drakeford a “low energy Jeremy Corbyn”.The first minister said: “I think the risk the United Kingdom...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Rape posts every half-hour found on online incel forum
Discussions on a major forum for incels are growing more violent, a new study by the Centre for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) has warned. Incels - short for Involuntary Celibate - hold misogynistic beliefs, and some have launched violent attacks. The CCDH research suggests that, on average, a post about...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
BBC
Coventry shopping centre welcomes energy price cap help
A shopping centre boss has welcomed news that energy bills for UK businesses will be cut by about half their expected level. West Orchards in Coventry said the wholesale price cap on gas and electricity announced by the government earlier was "good news for business". It means it will pay...
BBC
Couple 'lost everything' when open weir sank boat on River Thames
A couple are sleeping on a friend's sofa after their river boat sank when part of the Thames was drained. In May, a weir gate was opened at Sandford-on-Thames, lowering the water level by nearly 2m (6ft 5in) within an hour, boat owner Tim Wiseman said. Mr Wiseman's boat sank...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Does Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget offer any solutions to Britain's crises? Our panel decides | Katy Balls and others
The chancellor has delivered swingeing tax cuts and an end to the cap on bankers’ bonuses
Oil plunges below $80 to eight-month low as recession fears mount
New York (CNN) — Recession fears are slamming the oil market, with crude tumbling on Friday below $80 a barrel for the first time since January. The good news is the selloff should drive prices at the gas pump down, easing crushing inflation that has been harming consumers. The bad news is the sharp drop in oil prices is yet more evidence that investors are increasingly worried about the direction of the economy.
Onshore wind farm ban scrapped in mini-Budget OLD REDIRECTED
Environmentalists and the renewable industry chiefs have tentatively welcomed the Liz Truss government’s plan to end a de facto ban on onshore windfarms in England.Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget “growth plan” said the government would make sure rules for onshore wind turbines were in line with other energy developments.Rules that were put in place in 2015 have effectively stopped the construction of any onshore wind farms in the UK in the past seven years.The promised reforms will bring “onshore wind planning policy in line with other infrastructure to allow it to be deployed more easily in England”.Dan McGrail, the chief executive of trade...
The UK’s energy system is fattening state coffers – just not Britain’s | Frances O'Grady
The British public should enjoy the full benefit of the energy that is generated here, and help plan its future, says Frances O’Grady, TUC general secretary
buckinghamshirelive.com
Full details as six million start to see £150 payments land in bank from today
Six million people who are paid certain disability benefits will begin to receive a one-off payment of £150 from today. The payments are part of the government’s £37 billion support package, including the Energy Price Guarantee and cost of living payments totalling £650. Those who had...
What does Kwarteng’s stamp duty cut mean for UK homebuyers?
As chancellor announces no tax to be paid on properties up to value of £250,000, we explain changes across UK
Mini-budget fell far short of promoting low-carbon future for UK
While not devoid of green measures, Kwarteng’s announcement was more notable for what it did not include
Nationalised energy could save UK households up to £4,400, TUC says
British households will each miss out on up to £4,400 over the next two years because the UK does not have a nationalised energy generation company, the Trades Union Congress has said. The UK’s main trade union body is calling on the government to set up a “public energy...
Comments / 0