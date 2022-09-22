Read full article on original website
Leroy Dennis
3d ago
Good. California is in the toilet, Virginia dosen't need to follow California.
Reply(1)
13
Related
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Ian’s remnants could impact Virginia this weekend
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida later this week, and Ian’s remnants could arrive in Virginia this upcoming weekend. We’re calling Saturday a First Alert Weather Day because that’s the day we might see impacts in Virginia. An Ian landfall...
NBC12
Celebrate cider season with The Virginia Cider Trail
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is home to more than 50 cideries ranking 5th in the nation, and cider season is in full effect throughout the state. The American Cider Association invites all Virginians or visitors aged 21 and over to sign up for The Virginia Cider Trail. The trail...
NBC12
Virginia Red Cross prepares for potential impacts of Tropical Storm Ian
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As Tropical Storm Ian continues to move into the Gulf Coast, here at home Virginia Red Cross is preparing to respond to any impacts from the storm. The organization said there’s a process in place for when it would deploy volunteers to areas hit by these tropical storms and hurricanes.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California Just Struck a Major Blow to Car Culture
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. For decades, many California cities, like Los Angeles and San Diego, have been synonymous with sprawl. But by eliminating parking minimums in areas near public transit, the Golden State just took a major step to change that.
Virginia man pushes for 'cost-effective tool' to prevent drunk driving
Mike Goodove holds on tight to a picture of him and his younger brother Jeffrey at the University of Virginia in 1990. It’s the last photo ever taken of the pair.
alleghenymountainradio.org
See Virginia’s Elk Population – In Person or Online
The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources is offering elk viewing tours this fall. The tours for the public are offered in partnership with Breaks Interstate Park in Virginia’s elk country, Buchanan County. Guides conduct the evening bus tours that travel through private lands, to view elk habitats that are otherwise inaccessible to the public. The tours are offered October 4th, 18th and 25th and begin at 5pm. The tours meet at Southern Gap Outdoor Adventures in Grundy, Virginia and last two to three hours. You must pre-register through the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources website at https://dwr.virginia.gov.
Augusta Free Press
Spotted lanternfly continues to be a threat to Virginia crops
Clarke, Frederick and Warren Counties and the city of Winchester are heavily infested with the spotted lanternfly, according to the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. To slow the spread in other areas of Virginia, VDACS has established a quarantine for Albemarle, Augusta, Carroll, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Prince William,...
RELATED PEOPLE
'The words are very clear' | Youngkin argues he can withdraw Virginia from RGGI under current law
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin reasserted his belief that he can withdraw the state from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), an 11-state carbon emission reduction program, without a new law being passed. The Republican governor briefly talked about RGGI during a stop in Virginia Beach...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
$504 million green hydrogen facility being built in Utah
DELTA, Utah – In a media release from this past June, the United States Department of Energy (DOE) announced a $504.4 million loan guarantee to Advanced Clean Energy Storage LLC […]
PHOTOS: Nine places in Virginia are now historic landmarks
Nine new locations across Virginia have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register this month, each of them celebrating unique aspects of Virginia history across the 19th and 20th centuries.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Younkgin gives over $1.2 million in grants for economic growth in Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin allocates more than $1.2 million in grant awards to the Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) program for businesses throughout the state.
WSLS
Tracking Ian: Florida landfall next week; impacts likely to Virginia
ROANOKE, Va. – Update - Sunday 5 p.m. Ian remains a tropical storm with winds of 45 mph. But it is expected to strengthen tonight into tomorrow, likely becoming a hurricane on Monday. Ian is expected to bring significant wind and storm surge to western Cuba, then head into...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Oregon gas prices spike more than 10 cents Friday. Here’s why.
After 14 weeks of steady declines, gas prices are going back up in Oregon and the West Coast. And they shot up considerably Friday morning. AAA says the average price for regular unleaded across Oregon is $4.80. That’s a jump of 11 cents in one day. It’s an even...
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
3 Great Burger Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or you travel there often and you also love to eat burgers from time to time then keep on reading because I've put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you must visit if you haven't already. All of them have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. That's because they are known for serving truly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite burger place is on the list?
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 10,080 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 58,083 PCR tests processed over the past week.
myfoxzone.com
Oh Rats! | Rodent caused power outage for thousands of people in Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — You may be wondering why your Friday night was whisked away to darkness, it might have something to do with a pointed snout and a long tail. More than 1,000 people in the Tysons area were plunged into darkness by a power outage Friday night that officials said was caused by a rat.
WHSV
Trans Youth Belong VA Rally brings out dozens of protestors
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Protesters were at the Capitol Bell Tower for the Trans Youth Belong VA Rally. The group marched together to the Virginia PrideFest on Brown’s Island to show their support for transgender and non-binary students across the state. This rally comes after Governor Glenn Youngkin released a...
Comments / 4