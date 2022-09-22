ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Gold and silver treasures discovered with 'elite craftspeople' burials near powerful Wari queen's tomb

By Tom Metcalfe
LiveScience
LiveScience
 2 days ago

Archaeologists excavating a necropolis north of Lima have unearthed a 1,300-year-old ornate tomb from the Wari era of Peru. The tomb contains the remains of a high-status man dubbed the "Lord of Huarmey."

The remains of six other people were found in the same tomb, some of which were likely reinterred after first being buried elsewhere. The remains include four adults — possibly two males and two females — and three people who may be adolescents, according to the University of Warsaw's Faculty of Archaeology .

All the remains in the tomb were buried with gold and silver jewelry, bronze tools, knives, axes, baskets, woven textiles, raw materials for basketry, and wood and leather items — an abundance of objects that makes archaeologists think the people buried there were skilled craftspeople, as well as members of the Wari elite.

"We could call this part of the royal necropolis 'The Gallery of Elite Craftsmen,'" Miłosz Giersz, an archaeologist at the University of Warsaw in Poland who leads the project, told Live Science in an email. "For the first time, we have found the burials of male Wari elite, who were also fine craftsmen and artists."

Related: 15th-century Chan Chan mass grave discovered in Peru

Giersz's team discovered the latest tomb in February at the Wari necropolis near the modern coastal town of Huarmey, in the Ancash region about 155 miles (250 kilometers) north of Lima. It lies just a short distance from a larger tomb, discovered in 2012 by Giersz and his wife Patrycja Prządka-Giersz, an assistant professor at the University of Warsaw. This larger tomb contained the remains of three high-status women deemed to be " Wari queens ," as Live Science previously reported.

The queens were buried alongside the remains of 58 other people. Most of the individuals were noblewomen who may have been interred later, but some were from lower social classes and seem to have been sacrificed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qq2li_0i5UsJdY00

The latest tomb was discovered in February beneath a larger tomb attributed to Wari "queens," found ten years ago at the Castillo de Huarmey archaeological site in Peru. (Image credit: Miłosz Giersz)

Andean empire

The Wari people lived in towns in the mountains and coast of what's now Peru from about A.D. 500 to 1000. They are famed for their rich tradition of artwork, including gold and silver jewelry, painted pottery and vivid woven textiles .

The Wari Empire existed at roughly the same time as the Tiwanaku Empire farther south, and the two Andean states were often rivals, according to a 2003 article by archaeologists at Chicago's Field Museum . But both the Wari and the Tiwanaku empires had collapsed by the time the Inca Empire arose in much the same regions after about A.D. 1200.

The site near modern-day Huarmey features a pyramidal structure known as "El Castillo de Huarmey" — meaning the castle of Huarmey. Researchers have known about the structure since at least the 1940s, but many thought it was largely empty due to grave robbers who had already looted its gold and silver.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fJ74A_0i5UsJdY00

Many ornate artifacts in various stages of completion were found in the tomb, including this ear ornament made with gold and inlaid with semiprecious stones. (Image credit: Miłosz Giersz)

But the excavations in 2012 and 2013 by Giersz and Prządka-Giersz revealed it was an ancient Wari necropolis with at least one untouched tomb .

The subsequent excavation of the tomb of the Wari queens revealed that Castillo de Huarmey had once been "a large Wari mausoleum and site of ancestor worship on the Peruvian North Coast, an area that lies on the borders of the world controlled by the first Andean empire," Giersz said.

The team also unearthed more than 1,300 artifacts that had been buried as grave gifts in the tomb of the Wari queens, including rich objects made of gold, silver, bronze, precious gems, wood, bone and shells, he said.

Related: Sacrificed llama mummies unearthed in Peru

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=105YAv_0i5UsJdY00

These silver ornaments, known as ear spools, were among the grave goods interred in the tomb with the seven people who were buried there about 1,300 years ago. (Image credit: Miłosz Giersz)

Wari tomb

Giersz thinks the "Lord of Huarmey" and the other people buried in the newly found tomb may have been members of the Wari elite and highly skilled craftspeople.

"The golden and silver artifacts deposited with them support this assumption," he said. "Both men and women buried in the royal necropolis at Castillo de Huarmey were directly connected with the highest level of craft production and made the finest luxury goods of their era."

As well as an elite necropolis, the finds show that Castillo de Huarmey was an important administrative center of the Wari Empire, he said: "A place of production of the finest handicrafts in the domain, especially exclusive clothing... metal ornaments, and jewelry."

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mMep7_0i5UsJdY00

This decoration for a head-dress, made of gold, was found in one of the graves in the tomb. Archaeologists think such finds may signify that only elite craftspeople were buried there. (Image credit: Miłosz Giersz)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OQmzP_0i5UsJdY00

University of Warsaw archaeologist Miłosz Giersz and his colleagues have been working at the Castillo de Huarmey site in northern Peru for more than 10 years. (Image credit: Patrycja Przadka-Giersz)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y4g9n_0i5UsJdY00

Giersz thinks El Castillo de Huarmey was a royal necropolis for burying the dead and an important administration site of the Wari Empire. (Image credit: Miłosz Giersz)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30AZwU_0i5UsJdY00

The ancient Wari archaeological site at El Castillo de Huarmey is located about 155 miles (250 kilometers) north of the Peruvian capital Lima, near the coast in the Ancash region. (Image credit: Miłosz Giersz)

Archaeologist Justin Jennings of the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto was not involved in the latest study, but he has excavated other Wari sites in Peru.

He called the latest discoveries "spectacular," but cautioned that the function of the Castillo de Huarmey site during the Wari era isn't well understood. It may be that the people buried there were not elite craftspeople, as Giersz has proposed.

related stories

Human spines on sticks found in 500-year-old graves in Peru

Ancient surgical implant or modern-day fake? Peru skull leaves mystery.

Knife-wielding spider god mural unearthed in Peru

"These are wonderful pieces, and it's so nice to have these associated with the graves," Jennings said. But "the dead don't get to choose what goes into their tombs — their grave goods can reflect what they did in life, but they could also very much reflect other types of messages."

He noted, however, that the upper classes of ancient American societies were often also elite craftspeople, most famously the later Maya in Mesoamerica. "The Maya elite spent a lot of their time making elite goods, so it's certainly not out of the ordinary," Jennings said.

The inclusion in the grave goods of unfinished objects was also notable, he said. "I think that does lend some credence to the idea that some of these individuals were involved in the production of things."

Originally published on Live Science.

Comments / 3

Related
natureworldnews.com

3,000-Year-Old Chinese Gold Mask Found in Ancient Royal Tomb Believed to be "Exceptionally Rare"

A 3,000-year-old gold mask has been discovered by experts, providing the scientific community with insight in and out of the prehistoric times of the Chinese civilization. Archeologists and researchers alike unearthed the mask in old kingdom grave sites in the Chinese provincial government of Henan, according to an initial comment issued by China's National Cultural Heritage Administration on September 16.
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Remarkable discovery of buried treasure in a 6500-year-old tomb (PHOTOS)

It was an unprecedented find by an archaeologist in Bihor County in northwestern Romania, near the border with Hungary. In the grave of an ancient noblewoman, dozens of priceless gold objects were found, much to the delight of local researchers. A golden find in Romania. Did they expect to discover...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver#Tombs#Faculty Of Archaeology#Live Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Archaeology
Sara B

The Legend of Yacumama

Do you know Yacumama? Maybe you have visited the Amazonas and have heard the legend of the Yacumama. Yacumama is from the Quechua language (the language of the Inca Empire), meaning Mother of Water. Yaku-Water, and Mama-Mother.
The Independent

Rare deep-sea shark found in Australia branded ‘stuff of nightmares’

An Australian fisherman discovered a unique-looking creature that has been branded “the stuff of nightmares.” The large-eyed shark was pulled lifeless from the sea off the Australian coast with a protruding white mouth and teeth and a pointed nose resembling a dog.Trapman Bermagui from Sydney was baffled by his unlikely catch from 2,133 feet underwater. The photo shared on social caused a stir online as users commented on its appearance and tried to confirm what it was. Since uploading a snap of the predator's head to Facebook on Monday, it has been liked over 1,000 times and commented on...
ANIMALS
Anita Durairaj

The first slave ship ever discovered to carry Mayan slaves

Maya remainsCredit: Gary Todd; Public Domain Image. The La Union was a paddle-wheel steamer that was used to transport enslaved Mayans from Mexico to Cuba. The La Union was owned by a Spanish company that traded between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico in the 1850s. It was officially documented that the ship carried passengers and legal merchandise such as tanned hides. However, the ship had a darker secret.
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists In Poland Just Unearthed The Remains Of A 17th-Century ‘Vampire’

The skeleton was discovered in Pień, Poland with a sickle across her throat and a padlock on her toe. Archaeologists working at a site near Pień, Poland recently unearthed a fascinating relic of 18th-century Eastern Europe’s vampire craze. In a small graveyard, they found a woman’s body that had been buried with a sickle placed across her neck and a padlock on the toe of her left foot.
SCIENCE
Anita Durairaj

The most isolated tree on Earth stood alone in the Sahara Desert until it was knocked down by a truck

The Tree of TenereCredit: Michel Mazeau; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Tree of Tenere was considered to be the most isolated tree on Earth until it was destroyed in 1973 by a truck driver. The Tree of Tenere was the only tree for 250 miles in the Sahara Desert. It was an acacia tree that grew when the desert was more hospitable. It grew when the northeast Niger region was wetter. It was also the last of a group of trees that grew in the region. As the climate grew hotter and drier, only one tree - the Tree of Tenere survived.
Rooted Expeditions

Abandoned shipwreck left to decay.

Today we are going to look at a half-sunken ocean liner that has been half-submerged, and tipped to one side since 2000, when it had a fatal encounter with an uncharted reef ending its career. But before we find out what happened let's look at the history behind this ship.
LiveScience

LiveScience

95K+
Followers
6K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Making every day a little more interesting, Live Science empowers and inspires readers with the tools they need to understand the world and appreciate its everyday awe.

 https://www.livescience.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy