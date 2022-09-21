Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Orlando Airport Celebrates the Return of Figment to EPCOT
Just a couple of weeks ago, The Walt Disney Company hosted its ultimate fan event — the D23 Expo — in Anaheim, California, just steps from the Disneyland Resort. The Expo celebrated all things Disney and there were a ton of fun events and happenings, including the Disney Legends awards, exclusive merchandise and shopping opportunities, and panels that shared more on everything from first looks at new films and television shows to news about what is happening in Disney Parks around the world.
WDW News Today
New Minion Tim Halloween Costume Plush at Universal Orlando Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new plush of a Minion in a bear Halloween costume is available at Universal Orlando Resort. Minion Halloween Plush – $25. This Minion is Bob, who has one green eye and one brown eye. He...
touringplans.com
What to Know if a Hurricane Might Impact Your Orlando Vacation
Every few years, a hurricane comes to Florida. For visitors to Disney World, Universal Orlando, and other local tourist attractions, that can mean vacation disruption. This post covers resources to help you answer questions about how your travel may be impacted. We don’t have the storm-specific information you need right here — but we can help you to find it quickly.
disneytips.com
Potential Hurricane Ian Presents “Significant Uncertainty” for Florida
The 2022 hurricane season (June 1 – November 30, 2022) has been relatively uneventful for Florida visitors. With Orlando being the hub of theme park giants, including Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort, it’s also essential to keep an eye on potential hurricane impact. Now, Tropical Storm Ian is presenting Florida with “significant uncertainty.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
orlandoweekly.com
A woodsy castle on Orlando's Lake Mary Jane just hit the market
You hear a lot about castles in Central Florida. From the big one at the heart of Walt Disney World to the castle doctrine, it seems like redoubts and drawbridges are never far out of mind. Why not bring that extra bit of fortification home with you? This castle in...
disneyfoodblog.com
Hurricane Ian Causing Precautionary Changes at Orlando Airport
Hurricanes are known to impact Florida almost every year, and the season is not yet over. In fact, we’ve seen several storms to watch lately, like Fiona and Gaston, and now, there’s a new tropical depression that could potentially be on its way to Florida. So, if you’re flying into Orlando soon, you need to be aware of some changes that have been made due to the weather.
click orlando
🍰Highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Orlando on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2 hurricane | Florida deputy struck,...
villages-news.com
The Villages is not a resort for your grandchildren
In response a recent Letter to the Editor about rentals in The Villages – again this isn’t a RESORT for families. Your family needs to split their time visiting Grandma. We don’t need kids and other people taking advantage of our pleasures. The Villages are for us not your kids or grandkids. The “family” pool should be for us residents not kids also! This is “our” resort, not for kids.
RELATED PEOPLE
click orlando
Ian will soon become a major hurricane
ORLANDO, Fla. – We continue to pinpoint the very latest on Ian. As of 8 a.m. Sunday, Ian is currently a tropical storm with winds at 50 mph. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected to strengthen, become hurricane Monday | Rower who was hospitalized after lightning strike on Lake Fairview has died, club says | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
WESH
Orlando International Airport preparing for possible storm
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Depression 9 is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and approach Florida, leading local airports to prepare. The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is putting pre-storm procedures in place due to the forecast. The procedures are being implemented at the Executive Airport and Orlando International Airport.
Central Florida residents fill sandbags as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian is forecast to impact Florida this week, residents in Central Florida should be preparing for the storm. One of the most important storm preparations, especially for residents in flood zones, is packing and preparing sandbags. All Central Florida counties are offering sandbags to...
villages-news.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
yourcommunitypaper.com
Dover Shores Shopping Center — A town unto itself
You would be forgiven for driving by the Dover Shores Shopping Center on Curry Ford Road and assuming it was just another strip mall. But there’s something special at Dover Shores. After we wrote several Community Paper stories about unique businesses located there, it became apparent that the Dover...
click orlando
Here’s how Central Florida schools are handling Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian approaches, here’s a county-by-county list about how schools in Central Florida are handling the storm. As of Monday morning, Ian was southwest of Grand Cayman on a projected path toward Florida’s west coast, bringing potential storm impacts to Central Florida. Lake...
fox35orlando.com
Airline blames Orlando airport after passengers waited hours for bags at Terminal C
ORLANDO, Fla. - An airline is blaming the Orlando International Airport (MCO) after its passengers waited hours to receive their luggage at the airport's brand new, multi-billion dollar Terminal C on Tuesday. In a statement to FOX 35 News, Aer Lingus said it was "aware some customers experienced a delay...
fox35orlando.com
Residents and retailers in Central Florida getting ready for Tropical Storm Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. - With days to go before Tropical Storm Ian could hit Central Florida as a hurricane, people say they're stocking up on supplies. "Getting all the canned food, the water, gotta go get gas, batteries, still gotta get some fans and stuff," said law student Jason Berger. Retail...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
click orlando
Celebrate fall at free vegan festival in downtown Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – With fall festivities in full swing, a vegan festival is celebrating the season in downtown Orlando. The Vegan Fall Festival is coming to Persimmon Hollow Brewing this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central Florida in cone for projected Category 2...
Winter Park Autumn Art Festival to return in October
WINTER PARK, Fla. — The annual Winter Park Autumn Art Festival will return to downtown Winter Park next month. The event, which is hosted by the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Business
Living in Central Florida, you’ve visited at least one AdventHealth hospital. Since February 2021, Randy Haffner has been the man in charge, overseeing over 20 hospitals and ERs in seven counties that treat over 3.4 million patients annually. Haffner has been with AdventHealth for 33 years in leadership roles across eight states, but when he’s off duty, you can catch him soaking up the Florida sun while cycling and running. “From an early age, I knew I wanted to be involved in business and leadership,” explains Haffner. “It wasn’t until choosing an employer after college that health care became clear as a perfect fit for me.” The caregivers in his industry inspire Haffner each day. “To me, health care is a calling. It is much more than a vocation or a job. It is a calling to step into the health journey of individual patients and the community at large. Whether you serve on the clinical side as a caregiver or can support the caregivers like myself, the motivation must start with a calling to serve others.”
Comments / 1