ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Is W.W. Grainger Inc. a Solid Income Dividend King?

By Melissa Brock
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gv0pv_0i5UmBn800

W.W. Grainger Inc. (NYSE: GWW) is no stranger to dividends. In fact, the company trumpets an admirable 51-year record of dividend increases. Therefore, you may wonder whether this Fortune 500 industrial supply company should go on your list for solid dividend income. Is it a purebred among mongrels?

There's no question that it deserves its dusted-shelf place among the Dividend Kings and Dividend Aristocrats , which are companies that have raised their dividend yield over 50 and 25 years, respectively.

In this article, we'll work through factors you need to know about W.W. Grainger Inc. and the pros and cons of investing in the company. By the time you're done reading, you'll have a better understanding of the backbone of the company and whether or not you may want to invest in it.

Learn more: What Are Dividend Stocks? Plus, Dividend Stocks Examples

About W.W. Grainger Inc.

William W. Grainger started an electric motor wholesaling business in Chicago in 1927, borrowing $6,000 from his wife to found the company and by 1937, had 16 branches and sales of more than $1 million. The company created a regional warehousing system in 1953 and went public in 1967. It acquired Doerr Electric Corporation in 1969 by 1996, had established itself in Mexico and Canada.

W.W. Grainger Inc. distributes MRO products and services in the United States and internationally. (MRO stands for maintenance, repair and operating.) The company serves a wide number of businesses, corporations, governments and other types of entities with a wide range of products, including:

  • Safety and security supplies
  • Material handling and storage equipment
  • Pumps and plumbing equipment
  • Cleaning and maintenance supplies
  • Metalworking and hand tools

W.W. Grainger expects years of continuous growth and said as much during its September 21 investment day. For example, it has increased its U.S. market outgrowth target to 400 to 500 basis points per year. The company's Endless Assortment segment asserted high expectations for Zoro and MonotaRO through the year 2025. In addition to that, its back-to-basics approach (excellent customer service and differentiated sales and services) will also continue to boost the company throughout the targeted years.

Pros and Cons of W.W. Grainger Inc.

What are the benefits and downsides of investing in W.W. Grainger Inc.? Let's take a look before you invest.

Pros

First, let's look at the benefits of investing in W.W. Grainger Inc.:

  • Dividends: A Dividend Aristocrat, W.W. Grainger Inc. has a dividend yield of 1.30%, annual dividend of $6.88 and a dividend payout ratio of 27.14% (which signifies sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future), according to MarketBeat dividend data . As of Q2, the company returned $219 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. The company has increased its dividend
  • Second quarter highlights: The company had sales of $3.8 billion, up 19.6% compared to last year at the same time. The company generated operating earnings of $534 million, up 60% with an EPS of $7.19, a 68.4% increase compared to last year at this same time. The company also increased its full-year guidance and had daily sales growth of 14.5% and 16.5% which also drove the EPS range of $27.25 to $28.75.
  • ESG initiatives: W.W. Grainger has achieved certain ESG initiatives, which means that a wide variety of constituents can take advantage, including investors. Distribution centers achieved a 92% recycling rate and its facilities in North America have considerable LEED certified space. The company has also committed to absolute scope 1 and 2 emissions by 30% by 2030.
  • Market growth: In certain segments, such as the High Touch Solutions North America (N.A) segment, W.W. Grainger has achieved tremendous growth evident through its double-digit revenue expansion. The Endless Assortment segment also reported Zoro’s business growth in the high teens. The High-Touch Solutions market should grow between 15.4% and 15.8% compared to overall MRO market growth of 4% to 7%.

Cons

Why steer clear of W.W. Grainger? Let's examine a couple of reasons:

  • Stock price: Shares have skyrocketed over the summer and the stock has earned a "hold" rating, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Research analysts have issued various ratings for the stock, including "sell," "hold" and "buy" ratings. The stock isn't cheap, and if budget-conscious investors want to invest, they may have to buy fractional shares. At $517.10, you might find yourself in a tight spot.
  • Downgraded: As of August 1, the Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $399 to $422 and indicated an “underperform” rating. As of the same day, Morgan Stanley increased its price target on W.W. Grainger ($421 to $448) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating. StockNews.com also gave it a slight browbeating by switching it from a "strong buy" to a “buy” rating as of June 16.

W.W. Grainger: Is it a Solid Dividend Stock?

Some companies with little cash and equivalents may use stock dividends to reward shareholders, but keep in mind that that reason alone could be the reason you may want to put the brakes on investing in a company from the get-go. You don't need to worry about that with W.W. Grainger. Far from a downtrodden stock and company, W.W. Grainger has the fortitude (not to mention, the cash) to add a serious burst to your portfolio, provided that you can stomach the stock price.

When publicly traded companies like W.W. Grainger operate, they return a portion of their earnings to investors in the form of dividends. It may never make you rich in just one year, but it's better than never making additional money off of your investment, particularly if you never sell.

Comments / 0

Related
tipranks.com

2 Blue Chip Dividend Stocks Yielding Up to 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

In poker, blue chips carry the highest value, and the name has attached itself to the highest-quality stocks. The blue chips have a reputation for holding their value and providing a degree of defense to investors’ portfolios, making them attractive at a time of increased market volatility and generally falling share prices.
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dividend Aristocrat#Stock#Canada#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#W W Grainger Inc#Mro
Motley Fool

Worried About the Stock Market? Take Warren Buffett's Advice and Do This

Seagen, T-Mobile, and Coca-Cola are three businesses with encouraging fundamentals. These stocks together offer a good mix of growth, stability, and dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

1 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stock to Buy Right Now

Pfizer is trading at a very reasonable valuation compared to its industry's average. The company's current lineup and pipeline paint an excellent picture for its future. With a sizable dividend and conservative payout ratio, the stock is a solid pick for income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

Wayfair is struggling, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Home Depot has posted growth under all sorts of challenging conditions. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Philip Morris Intl: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Philip Morris Intl PM. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share. On Tuesday, Philip Morris Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open $1.27 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Microsoft Just Hiked Its Dividend. Who's Next?

Stock markets fell sharply on Tuesday amid fears of Fed tightening. Investors can look to Emerson Electric, McDonald's, and ExxonMobil for likely dividend increases in the near future, based on past experience. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) misses earnings expectations

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) stock fell 0.86% (As on September 23, 11:37:47 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter of FY 22. Organic revenue, which excludes any impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions during the last 12 months and deferred revenue amortization, increased 10% to $453 million over the prior year period. Organic Q4 ASV plus professional services of $1.8 billion, up 9.3% year over year. Client count as of August 31, 2022 was 7,538, a net increase of 219 clients in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in corporate and wealth clients. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more. User count increased by 6,284 to 179,982 in the past three months, primarily driven by an increase in wealth management users.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy