ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

90-Year-Old Retired Casper Fire Captain Proves He Can Still ‘Move an Attack Line’ at Engine Ceremony

By Nick Perkins
AM 1400 The Cowboy
AM 1400 The Cowboy
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AM 1400 The Cowboy

That’s Right Casper – Halloween Happy Meal Buckets Are Coming Back in October

You remember. It's the late '80s or early '90s. School has been a session for a month or so, but that's okay because Halloween is just right around the corner. You start planning for your costume early - do you want to be Batman or a Power Ranger? Or maybe a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle. You can't decide. No matter. It's October; your favorite month of the year.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Casper, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
Casper, WY
Government
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper Fire Took Multiple Hoses to Extinguish

There was a structure fire at approximately 10:45 PM last night on the 1000 block of Sussex, according to a Casper Fire-EMS news release. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the structure. "Firefighters gained access and used multiple hose lines to extinguish the fire. Occupants were home...
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Come One, Come All! Free Hayride, BBQ, and Bonfire on Casper Mountain

Mills Spring Ranch invites you to enjoy a hayride, barbecue, and bon fire on Saturday, September 24 from 2:30 - 5:00 PM at 8000 Tower Hill Road in Casper. According to a post on Facebook, hayrides depart about every forty minutes. Grilled burgers, roasted hotdogs, hot chocolate, chips, and more will be available and free for everyone on a first-come-first-serve basis.
CASPER, WY
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Sam, Somebody Found Your Stuffies on Outer Drive!!

Sam needs your help, Casper. A good Samaritan (did you know that Samaritan is capitalized? We didn't until just now) in Casper posted to Casper Classifieds that they found a box of Stuffies (that's stuffed animals for those who aren't Millennials or Gen Z or those trying to sound cool by sounding like Millennials or Gen Z) on Outer Drive/Wyoming Boulevard.
CASPER, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Brennan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Captain#Fire Engine#Casper Fire Ems
AM 1400 The Cowboy

Fall Fest is Happening Tomorrow at David Street Station

Today's wind notwithstanding, it is officially AUTUMN and with that comes a multitude of fall fun events, such as the Fall Fest, produced by the David Street Station. This event, happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. will feature a myriad of fun fall activities, all of which are designed to leave you smiling.
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
AM 1400 The Cowboy

AM 1400 The Cowboy

Casper, WY
866
Followers
1K+
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cowboy brings you nothing but the legends. Willie. Cash. Jones. Conway. Strait. Hank Jr. Haggard. Alabama. Reba. And that’s just for starters. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://caspercowboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy