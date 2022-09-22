Read full article on original website
Related
belmondnews.com
WAYNE LAMFERS
Wayne E. Lamfers, 74, died Sept. 24, 2022 at the Rehabilitation Center of Belmond. Services will be Oct. 4 at 2:00 PM at Ewing Funeral Home in Belmond. A private interment will take place. Visitation will be Oct. 3 from 5-7 PM at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior to the service on Tuesday.
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
northwestmoinfo.com
EAB Found in 93rd Iowa County
(Radio Iowa) The emerald ash borer (EAB) has now been discovered in all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties. The Iowa Department of Agriculture has confirmed that Mitchell County is the 93rd county with an E-A-B infestation. Larvae were collected near Spring Park in rural Osage and federal identification confirmed them as the invasive insect. It is the ninth confirmed infestation this year. The only counties now without an E-A-B infestation are Plymouth, Woodbury, Monona, Osceola, Emmett, and Palo Alto counties in western and northwest Iowa. The Ag Department says the invasive insect is a threat to native ash tree species — with the damage from the larva typically killing a tree within two to four years after infestation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Friday, September 23rd, 2022
(Des Moines, IA) -- A second woman involved in the vandalism of the Dakota Access pipeline was sentenced to six years in federal prison. Ruby Montoya admitted to cutting holes in the pipeline in several locations, and setting fire to equipment in Mahaska, Boone, and Wapello Counties, from November 2016 to May of 2017. Montoya, who is 32 and living in Arizona, was joined by Jessica Reznicek. Reznicek is serving eight years in prison. Montoya was also ordered to pay nearly three-point-two million dollars in restitution. The two were arrested after vandalizing a sign at the Iowa Utilities Board office after admitting they did the vandalism -- saying they were trying to protect water supplies from the pipeline.
Most Corrupt City in Iowa? This Tiny Town is #1
It's a town of fewer than 1,000 people but it's been dubbed the "Chicago of the Great Plains". What makes this small town in Iowa so corrupt? If you look at its recent history, it's a little bit of everything. Located in Emmet County, lies the town of Armstrong. With...
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
Known Bloods street gang member arrested in Iowa
A federal fugitive is in Webster County Jail after being wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation based out of Omaha, Nebraska. Cameron D. Carodine is known as a Bloods criminal street gang member. Law enforcement located Carodine at a residence in Fort Dodge, but when police went...
kwayradio.com
Mother of Injured Baby Arrested
The mother of a Charles City baby that was severely injured has now been arrested, according to KIMT. 19 year old Madison Geerts has been charged with Child Endangerment Resulting in Injury. Police say Geerts knew that her four month old son had suffered a severe head injury on September 6th but failed to get him any medical attention despite the fact he was vomiting and not eating nor sleeping for four days. The baby’s father, Ezekiel Larson, was arrested on Monday. He was the sole caretaker of the boy when he was injured, although it is still unclear how that happened.
KIMT
DNA matches Mason City man to burglaries in 2022 and 2017
MASON CITY, Iowa - A DNA match has resulted in felony burglary charges against a Mason City man. Jesse Rafael, 27, is facing charges of first- and third-degree burglary in connection to a case earlier this year and one from 2017. In May, authorities said Rafael broke into a home...
KIMT
Southern Minnesota man to stand trial for high speed chase in North Iowa
GARNER, Iowa - A southern Minnesota man accused of leading law enforcement on a high speed chase is pleading not guilty. James Orlando Alexander, 43 of Kiester, MN, is now set to stand trial beginning October 26 in Hancock County District Court. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of eluding and possession of marijuana-1st offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofalexandria.com
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
stormlakeradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Who Stole Trailer in Marathon Sentenced to Prison After Probation Revoked
A Fort Dodge man, who was charged with stealing a trailer in Marathon two years ago, was sentenced this week in Buena Vista County District Court to serve up to ten years in prison after his probation was revoked. 31-year-old Justin Diggs of Fort Dodge was originally sentenced last October...
cyclonefanatic.com
WATCH: Matt Campbell comments on Baylor, early calls
Sept. 24, 2022: Matt Campbell stands in the endzone with his team following the loss to Baylor at home. // Photo Courtesy of Jacqueline Cordova, CycloneFanatic. Jacqueline graduated from Iowa State University with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications. She has been fortunate enough to have interned for Cyclone Fanatic for 2 and a half years before being promoted to stay on. She currently wears a lot of hats at Cyclone Fanatic: Social Media Director, Iowa State Wrestling beat reporter, and staff photographer. Jacqueline loves reading and watching trash reality TV shows when she's not watching sports. One of her favorite accomplishments is having interned for the Minnesota Vikings and during Super Bowl LII.
CBS Sports
Watch Rutgers vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time
After a three-game homestand, the Iowa Hawkeyes will be on the road. The Hawkeyes and the Rutgers Scarlet Knights will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at SHI Stadium. Iowa won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
algonaradio.com
Area Men Charged with Violating Probation after Recent Arrests
–A pair of area men were taken into custody earlier this week in Kossuth County after allegedly violating their probation. Online court records show that 35-year-old Bruce Justin Struecker of Algona was arrested in July of 2019 on charges of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon, Domestic Abuse Assault Causing Bodily Injury and 1st Degree Harassment. He eventually reached a plea agreement, for which he received a short prison sentence and 5 years of probation.
Comments / 0