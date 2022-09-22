ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
Benzinga

Where Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stands With Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals JAZZ has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average price target of $184.8 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $148.00.
Motley Fool

Why MBIA Stock Dropped 14.5% This Week

It may have also been caught up in the sell-off following the Federal Reserve's latest rate hike on Wednesday. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 28 analysts have published their opinion on PayPal Holdings PYPL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
msn.com

GIS Stock Pops as General Mills Raises Full-Year Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) stock is getting a boost on Wednesday after the food company increased its full-year guidance for fiscal 2023. That updated guidance has General Mills now expecting adjusted earnings per share (EPS) growth for the fiscal year to range from 2% to 5%. Previously, the company was expecting growth to be flat or up 3%.
Benzinga

Marijuana Stock Movers For September 22, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences CNVCF shares closed up 3.26% at $0.24. MedMen Enterprises MMNFF shares closed down 13.93% at $0.04. Icanic Brands ICNAF shares closed down 10.03% at $0.06. 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 8.58% at $0.38. SNDL SNDL shares closed down 7.57% at $2.32. Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed down...
Benzinga

Around $30 Million Bet On Medpace Holdings? 3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

Although US stocks closed lower on Thursday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
Benzinga

8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares rose 18.5% to $7.43 during Friday's regular session. Trading volume for Vertical Aerospace's stock is 1.2 million as of 13:30 EST. This is 49.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. United...
Benzinga

Looking Into Enphase Energy's Recent Short Interest

Enphase Energy's ENPH short percent of float has fallen 11.42% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 4.19 million shares sold short, which is 4.11% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.3 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
Benzinga

AutoZone, bluebird bio And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AutoZone, Inc. AZO to report quarterly earnings at $38.38 per share on revenue of $5.15 billion before the opening bell. AutoZone shares gained 0.1% to $2,167.01 in after-hours trading.
