Hulu has released the official trailer for Hellraiser, a revival of the beloved horror franchise. The film, which was developed relatively quietly and stars Jamie Clayton as a new take on Pinhead, will follow on the heels of the hugely popular Prey, which revived the long-flagging Predator franchise. They're also employing the recent trend of using the same title as the original, rather than adding a number or a subtitle, even if it isn't a straightforward reboot. Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but has so far lent his support to the choice to bring in a new actor, and a woman, to succeed him in the role for the new film.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO