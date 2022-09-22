Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Study finds 57 percent of previously healthy COVID survivors have lasting cardiac issues
Cardiac symptoms may linger for at least a year in some patients who recover from mild cases of COVID-19. That’s according to a new study of 349 patients with COVID-19 and no prior cardiac disease or notable comorbidities. Study participants underwent serial cardiac assessments, including measurement of blood biomarkers for heart ailments and magnetic resonance imaging. At 109 days, fully 73% of the patients reported cardiac symptoms. These included labored breathing on exertion (62%), palpitations, atypical chest pain and syncope.
Healthline
Magnesium and Ventricular Arrhythmias: Is There a Relationship?
Arrhythmias are heart conditions that happen when you have an erratic, or irregular, heartbeat. They can start in the atria or the ventricles, which are your heart’s upper and lower chambers, respectively. Arrhythmias can cause your heart to beat either too slow (bradycardia) or too fast (tachycardia). An arrhythmia...
natureworldnews.com
People Who Have Type 2 Diabetes or High Blood Pressure Are at Risk of Developing Primary Open-angle Glaucoma
Researchers from UT Southwestern stated in a new study that the sooner people get Type 2 diabetes or hypertension, the earlier they are likely to develop primary open-angle glaucoma (POAG), the leading cause of irreversible blindness globally. The findings, which were published in Clinical Ophthalmology, might lead to better screening...
MedicalXpress
Lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor agonist, is an effective and safe treatment for amyopathic dermatomyositis
A recent study in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology describes the success of using lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) agonist that triggers the resolution of inflammation, to treat amyopathic dermatomyositis. This phase 2 trial, the first double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled research on skin-predominant dermatomyositis, tested the potential benefits of activating the endocannabinoid system to reduce the inflammation causing the symptoms. More than 40% of the patients taking lenabasum demonstrated significant improvements.
MedicalXpress
Lack of sleep negatively impacts immune stem cells, increasing risk of inflammatory disorders and heart disease
Chronic insufficient sleep can negatively affect immune cells, which may lead to inflammatory disorders and cardiovascular disease, according to a new study from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. More specifically, consistently losing an hour and a half of sleep a night potentially increases the risk. The research,...
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Systolic and Diastolic Heart Failure?
Heart failure occurs when your heart is unable to pump the amount of blood your body needs to keep you healthy. It can occur on the left or right side of the heart or on both sides. The left side is in charge of pumping oxygen-rich blood into your body,...
MedicalXpress
The super-fast MRI scan that could revolutionize heart failure diagnosis
Researchers at the University of East Anglia have developed cutting-edge technology to diagnose patients with heart failure in record time. The state-of-the-art technology uses magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to create detailed 4D flow images of the heart. But unlike a standard MRI scan, which can take up to 20 minutes...
neurologylive.com
Migraine With Aura Identified as Risk Factor for Atrial Fibrillation
Migraine with aura is suggested as an independent risk factor for atrial fibrillation and that AFib-mediated cardioembolism may play a role with migraines, especially stroke association for some patients. The results of a study utilizing an artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled electrocardiogram (ECG) prediction model suggest that migraine with aura (MwA) may...
MedicalXpress
Study uncovers mechanism behind virus-induced heart inflammation, suggests potential therapeutic target
A virus that attacks heart tissue wreaks havoc by triggering an inflammatory response that can ultimately lead to cell death. Now, a team of scientists from Singapore and Canada has uncovered the role of a pathogen-detecting sensor in this response and demonstrated that targeting it might prevent progression to heart failure.
Nature.com
Hypertension and cardiomyopathy associated with chronic kidney disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and treatment considerations
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is a complex condition with a prevalence of 10"“15% worldwide. An inverse-graded relationship exists between cardiovascular events and mortality with kidney function which is independent of age, sex, and other risk factors. The proportion of deaths due to heart failure and sudden cardiac death increase with progression of chronic kidney disease with relatively fewer deaths from atheromatous, vasculo-occlusive processes. This phenomenon can largely be explained by the increased prevalence of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy with worsening kidney function. The key features of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy are increased left ventricular mass and left ventricular hypertrophy, diastolic and systolic left ventricular dysfunction, and profound cardiac fibrosis on histology. While these features have predominantly been described in patients with advanced kidney disease on dialysis treatment, patients with only mild to moderate renal impairment already exhibit structural and functional changes consistent with CKD-associated cardiomyopathy. In this review we discuss the key drivers of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy and the key role of hypertension in its pathogenesis. We also evaluate existing, as well as developing therapies in the treatment of CKD-associated cardiomyopathy.
MedicalXpress
Researchers use artificial intelligence to explore cellular origins of Alzheimer's disease and other cognitive disorders
Mount Sinai researchers have used novel artificial intelligence methods to examine structural and cellular features of human brain tissues to help determine the causes of Alzheimer's disease and other related disorders. The research team found that studying the causes of cognitive impairment by using an unbiased AI-based method—as opposed to traditional markers such as amyloid plaques—revealed unexpected microscopic abnormalities that can predict the presence of cognitive impairment. These findings were published in the journal Acta Neuropathologica Communications on September 20.
scitechdaily.com
Johns Hopkins Scientists Have Developed a Nanobody That May Treat Parkinson’s Disease
The nanobody can also punch through tough brain cells. The immune system uses proteins referred to as antibodies to detect and attack invading pathogens. Mini versions of antibodies, called nanobodies — natural compounds in the blood of animals such as llamas and sharks — are being researched to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. Now, scientists from Johns Hopkins Medicine have helped create a nanobody that can penetrate the tough outer layer of brain cells and disentangle misshapen proteins that cause disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, Lewy body dementia, and other neurocognitive problems.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Farxiga Reduces Cardiovascular Deaths in People With Heart Failure
People who take the drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) for heart failure are less likely to die from cardiovascular causes, according to a new study — the largest to date — published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Farxiga was originally developed as glucose-lowering drug for type 2 diabetes,...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
MedPage Today
Pulmonary Artery Denervation Improves PAH Symptoms
BOSTON -- Pulmonary artery denervation improved symptoms in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a clinical trial from China showed. The radiofrequency ablation procedure increased 6-minute walk distance by 33.8 m more from baseline to 6 months compared with a sham procedure (P<0.001), reported Shao-Liang Chen, MD, PhD, of Nanjing First Hospital of Nanjing Medical University in China, during the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) meeting hosted by the Cardiovascular Research Foundation.
Healthline
Overview of Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy (HIPEC)
Hyperthermic (or heated) intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC) is a surgical cancer treatment. Doctors sometimes perform it on people with certain abdominal cancers because it’s not as toxic as traditional chemo. HIPEC involves pumping heated chemotherapy drugs into your abdomen. These drugs have high concentrations, but unlike traditional chemotherapy, they’re part...
ScienceBlog.com
SARS-CoV-2 infects fat tissue, creates inflammatory storm cloud
A study by Stanford Medicine investigators shows that SARS-CoV-2 can infect human fat tissue. This phenomenon was seen in laboratory experiments conducted on fat tissue excised from patients undergoing bariatric and cardiac surgeries, and later infected in a laboratory dish with SARS-CoV-2. It was further confirmed in autopsy samples from deceased COVID-19 patients.
MedicalXpress
Exercise may be key to developing treatments for rare movement disorder
Spinal cerebellar ataxia 6 (SCA6) is an inherited neurological condition which has a debilitating impact on motor coordination. Affecting around 1 in 100,000 people, the rarity of SCA6 has seen it attract only limited attention from medical researchers. To date, there is no known cure and only limited treatment options exist.
