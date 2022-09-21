Arkansas Football and the SEC have done their fans a service by announcing the 2023 schedule almost a year in advance. Now, Razorback fans can begin planning trips to watch their favorite team play. The Razorbacks will open the season with three nonconference games, which includes the season-opener that will be played in Little Rock. The last time that the Razorbacks played at War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas won big over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3 on October 23, 2021. Arkansas will then play four straight games against SEC opponents, all away from Fayetteville. The Hogs travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU in September,...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO