Arkansas State

Arkansas Football releases 2023 schedule

Arkansas Football and the SEC have done their fans a service by announcing the 2023 schedule almost a year in advance. Now, Razorback fans can begin planning trips to watch their favorite team play. The Razorbacks will open the season with three nonconference games, which includes the season-opener that will be played in Little Rock. The last time that the Razorbacks played at War Memorial Stadium, Arkansas won big over Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 45-3 on October 23, 2021. Arkansas will then play four straight games against SEC opponents, all away from Fayetteville. The Hogs travel to Baton Rouge to play LSU in September,...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

Arkansas vs. Texas A&M HawgSports Staff Predictions

Here's how the staff at HawgSports.com see this Saturday's game playing out between No. 10 Arkansas (3-0, 1-0 SEC) and No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1, 0-0 SEC). The Razorbacks and Aggies are set to square off Saturday at 6 p.m. (CDT) from AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Texas), a game that will be televised by ESPN.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

