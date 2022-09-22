Read full article on original website
Pasta with vegetables recipe
BY's Recipe: Pasta with vegetables can work for healthy eaters, vegetarians, and vegans. It's easy to prepare, and no cooking experience is required. Pasta with veggies is a plant-based meal for healthy eaters, vegans, and vegetarians. No cooking experience is required.
How Lemon Juice Can Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes that many home cooks learn how to make; they're incredibly simple to whip up. Not to mention, they're endlessly customizable and make the perfect base for whatever you have left over in your fridge: a sprinkle of cheese, a few chopped veggies, some fresh herbs, perhaps a dash of hot sauce — anything that strikes your fancy.
Easy Cinnamon Roll Icing Recipe
What cinnamon roll is complete without sweet, warm, decadent icing? The only correct answer here is no cinnamon roll. They simply aren't complete without that gooey white icing. There are endless recipes out there that focus on making the cinnamon rolls themselves, but not quite as many that focus on the icing; luckily, that's where Jaime Shelbert's easy cinnamon roll icing recipe comes into play. "This recipe is super quick and easy and can be added to an array of baked goods for a simple, tasty topping," she describes.
Steamed bream, herby pasta: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for 30-minute meals
For some, a 30-minute meal is a super-quick fix. For others, it’s a longer than they usually spend making dinner. For me, however, whether it’s midweek or when we have friends over at the weekend, it’s pretty much where I’m at. On the one hand, 30 minutes is no time at all – it’s an episode of something quick on TV, a podcast listen or a catch-up with a buddy on the phone – but it’s also enough time to make something special. And, if I’m feeling really organised, I’ll call a friend or listen to a podcast while I’m cooking, so I’m smashing it, or at least feel as if I am, before supper’s even served.
4-Ingredient Peanut Butter Blossom Cookies Recipe
How can you make cookies with just four ingredients that taste as good as these? There has to be a catch, right? Well no, actually, not when two of said ingredients are peanut butter and Hersey's Kisses — two foods that are already amazing on their own, but are just perfect when brought together. This cookie recipe care of recipe developer Jessica Morone of Jess Loves Baking will be a new favorite not only because of its simplicity and the great taste of the cookies, but also because they will be your new anytime treat. Provided you have the willpower not to eat all the Kisses in your house, you can keep the ingredients on hand to make these at all times.
princesspinkygirl.com
No Bake Pumpkin Cheesecake
This easy no bake Pumpkin Cheesecake recipe is prepared in only 15 minutes using classic cheesecake ingredients to create a light and creamy filling that sits inside a crunchy graham crust. Full of fall flavor and plenty of pumpkin spice, this delicious dessert sets in the freezer while you walk...
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Lasagna (No-Bake Recipe)
This is a dreamy lasagna NO-BAKE dessert! Quick and easy to make – come on…40 minutes to make is nothing in the world of lasagna! This quick chocolate lasagna recipe is quite a trend between young Italians. And I totally love the mix between traditional and fancy, just like this lasagna dessert! Enjoy!
Claudia Roden’s recipe for kofte kebab with tomato sauce and yoghurt
This is a mainstay of Turkish kebab houses where it is often dramatically served in a dish with a dome-shaped copper lid, the type that was once used at the sultan’s palace. I serve it in a large, round clay dish which can be warmed in the oven. This...
Epicurious
Garlicky Green Beans
For such a ubiquitous vegetable, green beans can be tricky. Depending on the treatment, the leggy legumes can either be a showstopper or space filler, receding into the background as a soggy side or shining center stage where their grassy sweetness and snap have the ability—and range—to steal the show. In this sautéed green beans recipe, the combination of a no-frills ingredient list, a quick boil, and a final sear in a hot pan assures a spectacularly delicious outcome. You don’t need to boil gallons of water to cook the green beans, and the quick cook time means the natural flavors and snappy texture of the green beans are retained. This is really the only green bean recipe you’ll need for quick weeknight dinners and Thanksgiving feasts alike, yielding a side dish that sports an exuberant crunch (no ice bath required) that’s seasoned just right with the warm tingle of fresh garlic. Adding the garlic to the pan along with the green beans gives it just enough time to mellow without burning or losing its flavor.
Real Simple
Lemonade Fried Chicken
A brilliant brine uses the sweet-tart-spicy magic of sugar, lemons, and hot sauce to tenderize and flavor chicken in chef Chris Scott's cookbook, Homage. The book is a tasty tribute to his ancestors, including his enslaved great-great-great grandmother, and Pennsylvania Dutch country, where he grew up. He blends them into "Amish soul food" and adds a chef-y touch from his years in restaurant kitchens. This fried chicken recipe is a must. It requires some hands-off time to let the ingredients do their job, but once they do, it's frying time!
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bomb: Recipes Worth Making
Keto Peanut Butter Cheesecake Fat Bombs explode with flavors too good to resist! To make a batch of 15 you only need four ingredients and 30 minutes of prep. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below. Ingredients...
Real Simple
Breakfast Strata
Everyone needs a make-ahead breakfast in their repertoire, and this one feeds a crowd. The stars of this bread-pudding-like casserole are mushrooms, leeks, asparagus, and spinach, so everyone can start their day loaded with veggies. Pour a simple egg custard flavored with chives and Dijon mustard over sauteed veggies, whole-grain bread, and Asiago cheese. Then let it all soak overnight (or for at least an hour) before finishing it in the oven. There's no shortage of flavor in this satisfying breakfast casserole.
Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball: Recipes Worth Making
This Keto-Friendly Bacon Ranch Cheese Ball is a creamy and flavorful combination of your favorite cheeses, cream cheese, and crispy bacon! It steals the show at any game night or party!. This recipe takes 20 minutes to make and 1 hour to chill before serving. Check out the video above...
One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious
One-Pot Tomato Basil Pasta: Easy, Healthy, Delicious
Real Simple
Punjabi Cauliflower
Bored of roasted cauliflower? Shake things up and turn those florets into this vibrant dish from Anita Jaisinghani, the acclaimed Houston-based chef. Jaisinghani dives deep into the world of Indian cooking in her gorgeous cookbook Masala, which is also a master class in harnessing the power of spices. This recipe is the perfect introduction to how the combination of spices can turn a humble vegetable into a succulent one. Black mustard seeds, red chili powder, and turmeric pack a ton of flavor while a tomato-and-ginger mixture creates a fragrant sauce. Serve this cauliflower dish as a side or with rice for a delicious and satisfying vegetarian main.
Bon Appétit
Beef Stroganoff
Cookbook author Beth Nguyen’s clever take on a classic beef stroganoff recipe is inspired by a memorable meal she had at a classmate’s house in the predominantly white Midwestern town where she grew up. (Read Nguyen’s essay about it here.) A few clever tricks make this version distinctly hers. First, she supplants the usual Worcestershire sauce with fish sauce. “You can’t taste the fish sauce,” Nguyen notes, “but you need it” to deliver a sauce with a powerful umami punch. Next, she replaces wan sliced white button mushrooms with hearty halved and quartered criminis. Finally, she replaces the typical chopped fresh parsley garnish with sliced scallions for a finish with more bite.
