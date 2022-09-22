ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

Iran protests flare for 10th night as tensions grow with West

Iran has arrested more than 1,200 protesters, officials said Monday, in its lethal crackdown on 10 nights of unrest driven by outrage over the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the notorious morality police. Germany on Monday said it had summoned the Iranian ambassador over the crackdown on the protests.
