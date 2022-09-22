Admirers of Queen Elizabeth's corgis should rest assured knowing they will be taken care of even in her passing. Prince William spoke with a worried fan and assured them that Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will be treated like the royalty they are. The new Prince of Wales surprised those waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin at Westminster Hall at Westminster Palace in London on Saturday when a woman asked him about the queen's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are now moving to their new homes with the person who gave them to her, her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.

