Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Her Will: Did Queen Elizabeth Leave Any Of Her $447 Million Fortune To Estranged Grandson Prince Harry?
The monarchy as a whole might be worth $88 billion, but Queen Elizabeth was rich on her own. With her family's ongoing feud continuing after her death, RadarOnline.com is breaking the door open on her estimated $447 million and how it might be divided among the royals, including her estranged grandson Prince Harry.
Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
Royal Expert Reveals Who Queen Elizabeth’s Beloved Pony May Go to Now Following the Monarch’s Death
Queen Elizabeth's pony, Emma, tugged at heartstrings when she was part of the monarch's final tribute at Windsor Castle. Now, royal fans want to know who will care for her.
Harry And Meghan Return To LAX, Reportedly On British Airways
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have returned to Southern California after extending their trip to the UK by several days due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. British tabloids report the couple flew British Airways to Los Angeles. Report: Harry And Meghan Back In California After British Airways Flight.
RELATED PEOPLE
tatler.com
Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, to remain at royal home
Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, famously enjoy one of the most amicable divorces in history, living together at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. According to the Mail Online, it now seems likely, following the death of the Duke of York's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, that the pair will remain at their royal residence.
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince Andrew's Duke of York title 'faces extinction', but it could be saved by this unexpected royal
Prince Andrew currently holds the title of Duke of York and has done since 1986, but there is speculation as to whom will inherit the title next. According to the Collins online dictionary, a dukedom is another name for a duchy, meaning it is the land owned by a Duke. It also refers to a Duke's title, rank, or position.
Popculture
Prince William Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis
Admirers of Queen Elizabeth's corgis should rest assured knowing they will be taken care of even in her passing. Prince William spoke with a worried fan and assured them that Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will be treated like the royalty they are. The new Prince of Wales surprised those waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin at Westminster Hall at Westminster Palace in London on Saturday when a woman asked him about the queen's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are now moving to their new homes with the person who gave them to her, her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
PETS・
Footie mad Prince William caught between England and Wales loyalties ahead of World Cup after new title
WEMBLEY chiefs believe the newly-installed Prince of Wales will remain FA President. But that might land Prince William in a slight World Cup conflict of interests. Gareth Southgate's England meet Rob Page's Wales in their final group match in Qatar on November 29. It is not yet known if Prince...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal
King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
Lewis Capaldi Shared Harry Styles' Reaction After Lewis Drunk-Texted Him At 5 A.M.
"He screenshotted it, but I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”
BBC
Rekeem Harper: Exeter City move a chance for midfielder to become 'best version of myself'
"Everything happens for a reason, and I strongly believe where I am now is an opportunity for me to work on myself and get better," says Rekeem Harper as he is asked about his loan move to Exeter City. Despite being only 22, Harper has had a rollercoaster of a...
'Big Brother' Fans Enraged as They Allege Misogynist Remarks Harm Taylor
One 'Big Brother' fan questioned: "Am I the only one like pretty uncomfortable with how the Joseph, Monte Taylor love triangle is kind of being portrayed?"
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price
When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an uncompromising presence — Sinéad O’Connor. She...
Hilary Mantel’s prediction about Prince George and the royal family
Author Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” aged 70, her publisher Harper Collins said on Friday 23 September. Fans and peers of the prolific British writer are paying tribute to her many critically adored works, including the Wolf Hall trilogy set during the Tudor period. As well as writing about historical royal figures, Mantel was also known for her observations about the current British royal family. Read The Independent’s tribute to Hilary Mantel.In September last year, she said that she did not believe that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would ever...
People's ideas of what Prince Louis got up to at home during funeral go viral
People are getting a kick out of imagining what Prince Louis might have gotten up to at home while the rest of his family was at the Queen's funeral on Monday. The Queen's great-grandson caught the attention of the UK earlier this year when he attended the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with his family.
Watch: Manchester City Loanee Liam Delap Scored For England Under 20's
Manchester City loanee Liam Delap who is at Stoke City got a goal for England's under 20's against Chile.
William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral
The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle.William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral.The pair will pass on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George’s Chapel on Monday afternoon.They will also thank the group for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the Long Walk to the castle before...
International Business Times
Buckingham Palace Has 'No Ulterior Motive' In Removing Insignia From Prince Harry's Military Uniform: Report
Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the Queen's insignia for a reason. The Duke of Sussex was initially not allowed to wear his military uniform during the Queen's funeral. However, the palace decided to allow him to wear it during the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren Saturday. But many noticed that his uniform was missing a significant insignia — the Queen's initials "EIIR," which stood for "Elizabeth Regina" or "Queen" in Latin.
Gary Ablett Jr.'s toddler son Levi will be running out with Geelong captain Joel Selwood in front of 100,000 fans at the MCG before the AFL Grand Final
Geelong Cats captain Joel Selwood has revealed he will be running out with his former teammate Gary Ablett Jr.'s son Levi before the start of Saturday's AFL Grand Final at the MCG in Melbourne. Three-year-old Levi was diagnosed in 2020 with a rare degenerative illness that leaves him with less...
Tyler Perry Shares What He Learned By Offering Home To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle
The actor and filmmaker said he's come to view the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as a source of inspiration for his own life.
Comments / 0