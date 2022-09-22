ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died

It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Though Harry, 38, made it clear that the former actress, 41, should be there, Charles told him via phone it was "not appropriate." “Harry was so busy trying to get Meghan to Balmoral and rowing with his family that he missed the flight," a source claimed. "Charles has an open invitation for Harry to dine with him...
CELEBRITIES
Person
Wayne Rooney
tatler.com

Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York, to remain at royal home

Prince Andrew and ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, famously enjoy one of the most amicable divorces in history, living together at the Royal Lodge on the Windsor estate. According to the Mail Online, it now seems likely, following the death of the Duke of York's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, that the pair will remain at their royal residence.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Prince William Gives Update on Queen Elizabeth's Corgis

Admirers of Queen Elizabeth's corgis should rest assured knowing they will be taken care of even in her passing. Prince William spoke with a worried fan and assured them that Queen Elizabeth II's corgis will be treated like the royalty they are. The new Prince of Wales surprised those waiting in line to view his grandmother's coffin at Westminster Hall at Westminster Palace in London on Saturday when a woman asked him about the queen's Pembroke Welsh corgis, Muick and Sandy, who are now moving to their new homes with the person who gave them to her, her son Prince Andrew, and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York.
PETS
Daily Mail

'Shorter, smaller, less expensive': Charles wants slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy – and could choose the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning on June 2 for his own, plans for 'Operation Golden Orb' reveal

King Charles III wants a slimmed-down coronation next spring to reflect his new-look monarchy and he could choose to have it take place on the 70th anniversary of his mother's crowning, it is being reported. The new monarch, who has spent the last 12 days leading the nation in mourning...
U.K.
Deadline

Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price

When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an uncompromising presence — Sinéad O’Connor. She...
MOVIES
The Independent

Hilary Mantel’s prediction about Prince George and the royal family

Author Hilary Mantel has died “suddenly yet peacefully” aged 70, her publisher Harper Collins said on Friday 23 September. Fans and peers of the prolific British writer are paying tribute to her many critically adored works, including the Wolf Hall trilogy set during the Tudor period. As well as writing about historical royal figures, Mantel was also known for her observations about the current British royal family. Read The Independent’s tribute to Hilary Mantel.In September last year, she said that she did not believe that Prince George, the eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales, would ever...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

William and Kate thank staff during first engagement since Queen’s funeral

The Prince and Princess of Wales are meeting volunteers and operational staff to thank them for their work on the Queen’s committal service at Windsor Castle.William and Kate arrived at Windsor Guildhall on Thursday for their first royal engagement since the late monarch’s funeral.The pair will pass on their appreciation to volunteers and staff who worked on the service at St George’s Chapel on Monday afternoon.They will also thank the group for supporting the large crowds that gathered in Windsor to commemorate the Queen and watch the procession of her coffin up the Long Walk to the castle before...
U.K.
International Business Times

Buckingham Palace Has 'No Ulterior Motive' In Removing Insignia From Prince Harry's Military Uniform: Report

Prince Harry's military uniform was missing the Queen's insignia for a reason. The Duke of Sussex was initially not allowed to wear his military uniform during the Queen's funeral. However, the palace decided to allow him to wear it during the vigil of the Queen's grandchildren Saturday. But many noticed that his uniform was missing a significant insignia — the Queen's initials "EIIR," which stood for "Elizabeth Regina" or "Queen" in Latin.
POLITICS

