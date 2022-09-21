After the first five Friday night games of the 2022 season were played in warm temperatures, the fall weather that arrived in Central Indiana during the overnight hours on Wednesday night/Thursday morning was more conducive to football weather on this particular Friday night as the Beech Grove Hornets defeated the Monrovia Bulldogs 44-32 in an Indiana Crossroads Conference matchup at TCU Veterans Stadium.

