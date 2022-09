Construction on the 900 block of Alisos Street (between Canon Perdido and De La Guerra Streets) is scheduled to start the week of September 19, 2022, and will take place for approximately 15 days for the Eastside Community Paseos Project. The work at this location will include two new pedestrian ramps at the intersection of Canon Perdido and Alisos Streets, in addition to a new sidewalk on the west side of Alisos Street near the intersection.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO