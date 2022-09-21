ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
DOPE Quick Reads

The 'Defense of Ukraine' Recently Called on Russia to Finally Raise Its White Flag After Finding an Abandoned T-90M Tank

Recently, Ukraine has produced photographs depicting the inside of the T-90M, Russia's most advanced tank. Mocking Russia, Ukraine's Ministry of Defense tweeted photos of the abandoned tank. The caption states that the tank has been found "in perfect condition," and asks the owner to contact the UAarmy, identifying themselves "by a sign: a white flag."
komando.com

Have thousands of unread messages? How to get a handle on your inbox

Are you looking for an email service that is focused on privacy? DuckDuckGo has one, and it’s open to anyone. Tap or click here to start taking advantage of this email service today. No matter which email provider you use, it’s most likely full. Get ready to declutter your...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Charger#Adapter#Laptop#Mingtong#Eu#Usb

Comments / 0

Community Policy