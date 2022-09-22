ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Fast-growing cinema chain takes space at Nashville Yards

In a challenging time for classic cinema chains, EVO and its movie-bowling-dining experience has nearly tripled in size during the past year. Starting with one location in Texas in 2014, EVO this year acquired ShowBiz cinemas and now operates 19 venues across five states. This week, it signed a deal with Nashville Yards to open a 48,000-sq.-ft. location that will take up and entire floor of an office building in the urban mixed-use center.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!

NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Embattled solar power company at center of WSMV4 investigation reportedly shuts down

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In an email sent to employees, solar power company Pink Energy announced it is laying off all its employees and shutting down. In June, WSMV4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson spoke with Raychel and Ryan Jamieson about their issues with Pink Energy. The Jamiesons said they spent over $92,000 on a solar energy system from the company, but their power bill hadn’t dropped. They couldn’t get answers from the company and were frustrated.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
WILSON COUNTY, TN
wmot.org

Photo Essay: Three Days Of AmericanaFest In Madison

WMOT established its Day Stage tradition in 2017, at the end of its first full year as Roots Radio, with marathon broadcasts from under a tent in the heart of downtown Nashville. Over the years, the rosters have grown more prestigious and the fans have followed us to The Local off of West End for a couple of years and now to our second year at the Wash at East Side Bowl in Madison. While it’s only a year old, the place now feels lived in and fully ready to rock, with an orange crushed velvet curtain to truly set the stage for the immense talent.
NASHVILLE, TN
franklinis.com

GraceWorks’ announces details for the upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner

GraceWorks’ announces details for the upcoming 19th annual fundraising dinner. GraceWorks is pleased to announce Gresham Smith will return as presenting sponsor of the annual Neighbor serving Neighbor dinner April 27, 2023. “We are very proud and honored to be the Presenting Sponsor for the Graceworks Neighbor serving Neighbor...
FRANKLIN, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor

Despite paying a $135,000 civil penalty for campaign finance violations, former state Senator and Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron landed a plum job this week with MTSU. Ketron, who lost both as a Democrat and Republican to Nancy Allen for the county mayor’s seat in the ’90s before winning a Senate seat, will be the […] The post Stockard on the Stump: MTSU recycles embattled state senator, county mayor appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville Scene

City Updates List of Flood Risk Homes, Prepares for Buyouts

Recent extreme floods have prompted buyouts of Nashville homes deemed too risky to continue living in. A combination of local, state and federal government entities have stepped in to offer exit packages to owners in South Nashville otherwise facing chronic devastating property damage. Two pieces of legislation — passed Tuesday...
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Wedding venue on Bedford County farm hits legal snag with ‘Right to Farm Act’

The intent of the Tennessee Right to Farm Act, passed in 1982, was to keep local zoning and neighbors who don’t like farm activities from interfering with farmers. The Right to Farm Act and a recent Tennessee Court of Appeals ruling, allow farmers to supplement their income by hosting events and other recreational activities — including weddings and farmers’ markets.
BEDFORD COUNTY, TN

