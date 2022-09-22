Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Doctors Call for Repeal of State's Abortion BanAdvocate AndyTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
2 Towns in Tennessee Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensTennessee State
WSMV
Tenn. lawmakers ask TDEC to halt plans for massive landfill
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee lawmakers announced Thursday that they have called on the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation to halt plans by Trinity Business Group to put a massive landfill operation in Maury County. State Representative Scott Cepicky (R-Culleoka) and State Senator Joey Hensley (R-Hohenwald) said the company...
Tennessee Tribune
Breakfast Club Reopens With a BANG!
NASHVILLE, TN — The 50-year-old Breakfast Club had its first meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic took control of our lives this past Sunday, Sept. 18. The featured speaker was Latanya Chanel, newly named Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development. Until the end of September, she holds the title of District Director, State of Tennessee, United States Small Business Administration (SBA) – U.S. Small Business Administration, one of the few Blacks in the nation in that senior level position.
WSMV
Embattled solar power company at center of WSMV4 investigation reportedly shuts down
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - In an email sent to employees, solar power company Pink Energy announced it is laying off all its employees and shutting down. In June, WSMV4 Consumer Investigator Lindsay Bramson spoke with Raychel and Ryan Jamieson about their issues with Pink Energy. The Jamiesons said they spent over $92,000 on a solar energy system from the company, but their power bill hadn’t dropped. They couldn’t get answers from the company and were frustrated.
TDOT begins 5-year project to move Donelson Pike
It's a massive undertaking that will affect drivers near the Nashville airport for years: The Tennessee Department of Transportation is moving Donelson Pike.
Tennessee ranks 8th nationally for inbound residents — one of few states with consistent growth
The secret’s out about Tennessee-- it's a pretty great place to live. And even more people are catching on, according to a mid-year migration study.
clayconews.com
Governor Bill Lee Appoints Lance Villio to Lead Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives in Nashville, Tennessee
NASHVILLE, TN – Yesterday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Lance Villio as executive director for the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based & Community Initiatives. Villio will fully transition to the role on October 1st as Dave Worland returns to the private sector. “Government is not the...
Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Wilson County! WilCo Pow Wow Saturday, September 24 to Sunday, September 25, 10:00am-4:00pm 945 E Baddour Pkwy, Lebanon, TN James E Ward Agricultural Center The WilCo Pow Wow began in 1991 when a local, Wilson County man with Native American heritage […] The post Wilson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Wilson County Source.
wmot.org
Photo Essay: Three Days Of AmericanaFest In Madison
WMOT established its Day Stage tradition in 2017, at the end of its first full year as Roots Radio, with marathon broadcasts from under a tent in the heart of downtown Nashville. Over the years, the rosters have grown more prestigious and the fans have followed us to The Local off of West End for a couple of years and now to our second year at the Wash at East Side Bowl in Madison. While it’s only a year old, the place now feels lived in and fully ready to rock, with an orange crushed velvet curtain to truly set the stage for the immense talent.
