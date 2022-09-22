WMOT established its Day Stage tradition in 2017, at the end of its first full year as Roots Radio, with marathon broadcasts from under a tent in the heart of downtown Nashville. Over the years, the rosters have grown more prestigious and the fans have followed us to The Local off of West End for a couple of years and now to our second year at the Wash at East Side Bowl in Madison. While it’s only a year old, the place now feels lived in and fully ready to rock, with an orange crushed velvet curtain to truly set the stage for the immense talent.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO