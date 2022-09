Mark Boyd finished with nine carries for 112 yards and four touchdowns as Union City rolled past Bayonne 45-6 in Bayonne. Union City (3-1) finished with 321 yards on the ground led by Damon Pallotto who had 15 carries for 117 yards. Tyler Koffa also had three carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and capped off the game with an 80-yard kickoff return for a score.

UNION CITY, NJ ・ 20 HOURS AGO