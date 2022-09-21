High school sports notebook: Pair of Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore baseball players are Big Ten bound [Pioneer Press]

Read full article on original website
Minnesota High School Football Rankings Week 3
The latest Minnesota Associated Press High School Football rankings have familiar teams at the top in the seven classes. The biggest schools has Eden Prairie at the top with four South Suburban Conference schools in the top 8. Prior Lake #3, Lakeville South #5, Rosemount #6 and Shakopee #8. Mankato...
Rosemount football proves Class 6A contender status, defeats no. 1 Eden Prairie
Eden Prairie was inside the Rosemount 5-yard line on its first drive of the game, one that lasted seven minutes. The no. 1-ranked Eagles ran the ball down the field and Rosemount could not stop it. Three run plays inside the five yard-line were unsuccessful, so Eden Prairie faced a fourth and goal. ...
EPHS football comes up just short in loss to Rosemount
Six days earlier, the turf at Aerie Stadium was filled with fans and EPHS football players reveling in the Eagles’ 21-6 takedown of then-top ranked Lakeville South. On Thursday, the Eagles got to know what the Cougars felt like that night. EP football players slowly made their way off the turf at Rosemount High School [...]
High School Football Results September 23
(Rocori improves to 5-0 and will play at Hutchinson next Friday) (Sauk Rapids-Rice is 4-0 and will play at Bemidji next Friday)
Nolan Winter to choose Gophers or Badgers on Friday
Will the No. 2 recruit in Minnesota's Class of 2023 be the latest to take the Minnesota-to-Wisconsin pipeline?
St. Cloud Area High School Football – Week Four Preview
CHISAGO LAKES @ ROCORI (6 PM START) The Wildcats (1-2) lost a tight game 14-13 to Becker last week, while the #2AAAA Spartans (4-0) beat Apollo 52-0. The Sabres (1-3) fell 34-14 at Brainerd last week, while the Cardinals (2-1) won 56-14 at Big Lake. MONTICELLO @ TECH. The Tigers...
Baldwin-Woodville High School Volleyball weekly summary
BALDWIN, WI – Here is the Baldwin-Woodville High School Volleyball weekly summary. Currently we are 18-3, and 0-1 in conference. This was a long week for the Blackhawks. It was the first full week of school, homecoming, and athletes had lots of tests. Considering all that, I think we managed to do really well overall.
Norsemen Win Home Opener, Twins Swept by Royals
The Granite City Lumberjacks and St. Cloud Norsemen notched early season wins at home on Friday night, while the Minnesota Twins came up empty-handed in Kansas City. On Saturday, the University of Minnesota, North Dakota State University, and St. John's University football teams will return to the field. RECAPS:. -...
