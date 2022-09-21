High school sports notebook: Pair of Cretin-Derham Hall sophomore baseball players are Big Ten bound [Pioneer Press]

BALDWIN, WI – Here is the Baldwin-Woodville High School Volleyball weekly summary. Currently we are 18-3, and 0-1 in conference. This was a long week for the Blackhawks. It was the first full week of school, homecoming, and athletes had lots of tests. Considering all that, I think we managed to do really well overall.

