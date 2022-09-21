MLF Announces 2023 Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine Schedule, Entry Dates, Advancement Opportunities

Read full article on original website
Related
WJTV 12
Severed water line leads to boil water notice for 1,000 Jackson customers
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said a severed water line has caused 1,000 customers to be placed under a boil water notice. They said a contractor inadvertently severed the water line for this area. Due to the loss in water pressure, the city’s Water/Sewer Utilities Division issued a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice for […]
Hurricane Ian: Florida school closure information
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Northeast Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. Action News Jax is monitoring local districts, colleges and universities and will...
Comments / 0