Android Authority
Google Pixel 7 specs leak: What do you think?
Google Pixel 7 specs have apparently leaked online. The specs show a phone that’s extremely similar to its predecessor. Google will fully reveal the Pixel 7 series on October 6, but we’ve already seen a host of leaks related to the phones. Now, a trusted tipster has dished out a spec sheet for the vanilla Pixel 7.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Practice makes Pixel perfect
A familiar Pixel 7 approaches, TV series memes will be made, and more in today's TDA. 🤧 Good day, and welcome back to the Daily Authority! Our household has come down with some sniffles, but don’t worry; it’s only a mild cold made particularly worse by hay fever. Spring was never going to be kind after two years spent sheltering indoors.
NFL・
Huge iPhone 15 leak surfaces online
Although Apple only launched the iPhone 14 family (opens in new tab) a couple of weeks ago, rumors are already circulating about an iPhone 15. There’s been a huge leak surfacing online, via the usually reliable @LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab). The leak tells us several things about next...
Android Authority
More Pixel Tablet details leak, including size and storage options.
Google's upcoming tablet is becoming less of a mystery. Size and storage details of the Pixel Tablet have allegedly leaked. The device is reportedly in the testing phase right now after completing the prototyping stage. Google gave us a glimpse of the Pixel Tablet a while back. The device isn’t...
Android Authority
Unlike iOS, Android doesn’t need yearly updates anymore
Look closer and Android 13 is really just Android 12.1. Android 13 is here and will be rolling out to many more devices over the coming months. As I’m currently using the Galaxy S22 Ultra as my daily driver, I’m in for a little wait until Samsung gets around to rolling out all the new bells and whistles to my handset. But, to be honest, I’m quite happy to wait.
Android Authority
Noticed weird glitches on old images in Google Photos? You're not alone.
Many Google Photos users are reporting that their old images have been damaged. Many Google Photos users are seeing corruption in their old images. Weirdly, the photos appear as if they’ve had some water damage. Cracks and other distortions are also appearing in older photos stored in the app.
Android Authority
Poll: Do you use TikTok as a search engine?
Younger people are apparently using TikTok for more and more searches. Is this you? Are you younger people?. We’ve seen a few reports in the last few months about younger people using TikTok as their search engine of choice for some queries. More specifically, it seems like users are increasingly turning to the video platform for searches related to business queries (e.g. restaurants), tutorials, and more.
Android Authority
Don't expect much faster charging on the Galaxy S23
A leak suggests that the Galaxy S23 could have 25W charging. Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23 has passed network certification according to a leak. The leak also suggests that the Galaxy S23 will have a 25W charging speed. Samsung has used 25W charging for the last four generations. No matter...
Android Authority
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra camera tested: Here’s what 200MP can do on a phone
All the megapixels in the world can't save poor software. It’s the age of megapixels and, for better or worse, 200MP cameras are soon about to become the norm. Motorola is taking the, well, edge here with its Moto Edge 30 Ultra smartphone and Samsung’s new HP1 sensor with a whopping 200 megapixels. Flanked by a 50MP ultrawide sensor and even a 60MP front-facing camera, the focus here is on better imaging by tossing more pixels than you can shake a stick at.
Android Authority
How to loop a video on Android
Play it again, play it again, play it again. When you save a video to your Android device, there are many things you can do afterward. You can edit the video for uploading to YouTube, you can share the video with others, and, of course, you can view the video locally on your device. If you’re in this last camp, you have the option to view your video repeatedly by looping it. You can also disable that function if you just want to show the video once. Let’s go over how to loop videos on Android.
Android Authority
How does Alexa work? The tech behind Amazon's virtual assistant, explained
Behind the curtain, there's a lot happening just to tell you the weather or turn on a light bulb. We’ve got quite a few guides to using Amazon Alexa on Android Authority, but you may be curious about the voice assistant’s underlying technology. Here’s a brief explanation of how Alexa works, from its overall structure to how it hears and responds to voice commands.
Android Authority
Foldables are tempting, but Samsung's iffy warranty is keeping me away
Buying a Samsung foldable feels like I'm gambling with my money and time. For nearly a year now, I’ve resisted the temptation to buy a foldable smartphone. Like many others, I’ve realized that a lot of my initial misgivings about the form factor have now disappeared. Modern foldables seem a lot more durable at first glance, complete with reinforced hinges and official water resistance ratings. And to top it off, Samsung’s latest offerings are no longer outlandishly expensive either, at least in the context of other premium smartphones.
Android Authority
How to enable or disable cookies in Firefox
Get complete control over browser cookies. Firefox is an excellent browser to use if you are looking for enhanced protection from trackers and cookies. Even the standard privacy mode blocks plenty of cookies, and you can switch to Strict mode to get more privacy. However, blocking cookies might cause some websites to break and not function as expected. Or you might want to block all cookies to ensure you aren’t tracked. In either case, here’s how to enable or disable cookies on Firefox.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Day 2: Everything you need to know
Prime Day used to be a once-a-year shopping extravaganza, but speculation is growing around an Amazon Prime Day 2 (opens in new tab) coming later this year - potentially named the "Prime Early Access Sale." Exclusive to Prime members, Prime Day offers a smorgasbord of Black Friday-like deals on just...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 📱 Pixels break cover
New details on the Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and Pixel Tablet, plus a new Chromecast and a Tinder-themed convenience store. 👋 Happy Friday everyone! I know we revealed our daily drivers earlier this week, but personally I’m in the market for a new phone, and yesterday I might have finally found it…
This Little Cube Covers All Your Smartphone Needs on the Go
WonderCube Pro is an all-in-one mobile solution.
The Verge
LG is price-slashing 2022 OLED TVs at Best Buy
The B2 is LG’s midrange model; it has more features than the A-series OLED, but not as many as the C2 Evo model. Even so, movie, TV show, and gaming enthusiasts should find nearly everything they’re after with the B2, including a virtually infinite contrast ratio, the deepest of black color presentation, and a 120Hz refresh rate panel. On its back, two of the B2’s four HDMI ports are HDMI 2.1, which has enough bandwidth to display 4K resolution at 120Hz for the latest consoles and PCs.
iPhone 14’s most iconic feature is now available on Android
A major feature introduced to Apple’s latest iPhone line has now come to Android.The iPhone 14’s most visible change was the introduction of the “Dynamic Island”, which turns the cut-out at the top of the screen for the cameras and other sensors into a new place for notifications. The island grows and shrinks to show notifications, music controls, flight information, and AirDrop progress.Now, a new Android app called DynamicSpot, brings some of that functionality to other devices. A free version of the app, which is available in early access from the Google Play Store, lets users change the position of...
Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code
If gamers missed out on receiving a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code fear no more. Here’s how to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Free Open Beta Code. If players still need to receive a Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Code all they have to do is click this link. The link will then take players to the Call Of Duty website. On the website, gamers will then need to sign into their Call Of Duty account. Once logged in a prompt asking about console preference will appear. Once selected, the user will be presented with a code granting access to the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Testing.
Android Authority
Use your smartwatch to get the best sleep ever: Practical tips
If you're tired of being tired, see what your watch can do to help. Considering we sleep every day, you’d think we’d be better at it. Instead, most people don’t get nearly enough shut-eye. If you find yourself yawning through the afternoon or relying heavily on overcaffeinated beverages, you might be running low on rest. Luckily, a device you’re already wearing can help: that’s right, the best smartwatches can also help you get better sleep.
