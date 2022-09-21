ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly Hills, CA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned

Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
TV SHOWS
FOXBusiness

Betty White’s personal possessions, including her wedding ring, to be sold at auction: ‘A life well lived’

Betty White fans will soon get the chance to bid for a piece of Hollywood history. Julien’s Auctions will be offering more than 1,500 lots from the TV star’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. Some items hitting the auction block include signed scripts, costumes, furniture, awards, artwork, personal items from the late star's California home, as well as her wedding ring.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TheWrap

Betty White’s Estate to Auction Over 1,600 Personal Artifacts From Her Life and Career

More than 1,600 items from Hollywood legend Betty White’s estate are up for auction this weekend. White’s copy of the first draft of the pilot episode script for “The Golden Girls,” along with an autographed production-used pilot script, are among the memorabilia from her iconic television series up for bid, along with her directors chair from the beloved show’s set, which is expected to sell for $1,000 to $2,000. A number of other scripts from that program, along with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot In Cleveland” are also included in the lots.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Barbara Mandrell’s Former Fontanel Mansion Is Up for Auction, And The Pictures Are Unbelievable

The Fontanel Mansion, originally built for Miss Barbara Mandrell in 1988, is scheduled for a six-parcel auction sale in late October. The stunning 30,000 square foot home is a log structure, but the farthest thing from the log cabins of yore. Sitting on over 200 acres of land in Whites Creek, Tennessee, the former Mandrell property includes 6 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms… and that’s just the main home structure.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brentwood, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Beverly Hills, CA
Entertainment
cheddar.com

Celebrity Lemonade Stand With Kel Mitchell

Cheddar News is kicking off its new series, Celebrity Lemonade Stand, where we dive into the humble beginnings of some of your favorite actors, athletes, musicians, and entrepreneurs. Shannon LaNier did the digging to get the stories about their first jobs while also giving us a peek behind the curtain to show how celebs continue making a living for themselves today.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Nashville Singer Sues Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner & Maren Morris For Emotional Distress Over Goat Yoga

Talk about an angry goat! A Nashville singer, whose shtick is dressing in a goat head, has sued Khloé Kardashian, Kevin Hart, Sophie Turner, and Maren Morris for emotional distress after they participated in goat yoga, RadarOnline.com can exclusively report.Country crooner Chezney McGoat filed four separate lawsuits in Cheatham County, Tennesee, on Friday, claiming he's disgusted at the A-listers for using defenseless goats as entertainment props. He wants $5,000 each from Khloé, Kevin, Sophie, and Maren, telling RadarOnline.com he's "giving a voice to the voiceless.""After seeing videos and photos of each of these high-profile individuals making light and promoting goat...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betty White

Comments / 0

Community Policy