More than 1,600 items from Hollywood legend Betty White’s estate are up for auction this weekend. White’s copy of the first draft of the pilot episode script for “The Golden Girls,” along with an autographed production-used pilot script, are among the memorabilia from her iconic television series up for bid, along with her directors chair from the beloved show’s set, which is expected to sell for $1,000 to $2,000. A number of other scripts from that program, along with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot In Cleveland” are also included in the lots.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO