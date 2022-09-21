Read full article on original website
Betty White's personal belongings and show memorabilia to be auctioned
Fans of the late Hollywood icon Betty White will now have a chance to own one of her belongings, as many will go up for auction beginning Friday. Beverly Hills-based Julien's Auctions will be offering up over 1,500 items, including White's jewelry, artwork, signed scripts, memorabilia from her TV shows, furniture and other household and personal belongings.
Betty White’s personal possessions, including her wedding ring, to be sold at auction: ‘A life well lived’
Betty White fans will soon get the chance to bid for a piece of Hollywood history. Julien’s Auctions will be offering more than 1,500 lots from the TV star’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills, California, and online beginning Sept. 23. Some items hitting the auction block include signed scripts, costumes, furniture, awards, artwork, personal items from the late star's California home, as well as her wedding ring.
Betty White’s Estate to Auction Over 1,600 Personal Artifacts From Her Life and Career
More than 1,600 items from Hollywood legend Betty White’s estate are up for auction this weekend. White’s copy of the first draft of the pilot episode script for “The Golden Girls,” along with an autographed production-used pilot script, are among the memorabilia from her iconic television series up for bid, along with her directors chair from the beloved show’s set, which is expected to sell for $1,000 to $2,000. A number of other scripts from that program, along with “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and “Hot In Cleveland” are also included in the lots.
