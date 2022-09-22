Read full article on original website
Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors
Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
iPhone is killing passwords next month – here’s how you’ll log in instead
APPLE is now just days away from beginning its hacker-busting plot to kill off passwords. All iPhone owners will have the chance to start binning passwords in favour of Apple's slick new alternative. It might sound strange, but passwords are actually a very poor security system. Cyber-security experts have been...
Apple Experts Say You Should Delete These 3 Apps Immediately–They’re Ruining Your Phone!
To delete or not to delete — that is the ongoing burning question when it comes to apps and ways you can keep your iPhone and its battery in good shape. The apps that you use most can also be among those that are dwindling your phone’s battery down to nothing. And the more an app offers in terms of functionality and cool features, the more likely it is (usually) to be taxing on your phone’s battery and storage.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
thebrag.com
Facebook users file class action lawsuit against Meta for in-app tracking
Meta is now facing a class-action lawsuit as Facebook users are suing the platform for in-app tracking on external websites. United States users of Facebook are suing the platform’s parent company, Meta, for allegedly tracking them through an in-app browser on IOS devices, which conflict with Apple’s privacy policies.
LAW・
Business Insider
How to delete all of your Facebook messages, using a web browser or the Messenger mobile app
You can't delete all your Facebook messages at once, but you can delete them one chat at a time. To delete a chat on Facebook, go to the chat settings and click Delete chat. To delete a chat on Messenger, swipe to the left, tap More and Delete. Facebook Messenger...
CNBC
The Facebook button is disappearing from websites as consumers demand better privacy
Companies like Dell have been removing social logins from their websites. Logging in with Facebook credentials used to be available across the web, but reputational issues and stagnant user growth has dampened the social network's influence. "People started feeling like it's a breach of their personal space," said Rakesh Soni,...
Woman Warns About Potential Trick to Record People in Changing Rooms
A customer's phone was propped up in their shoe with the screen pointed in the direction of the woman's own fitting room.
A wheelchair user filmed herself dragging her body to the bathroom on a plane after the cabin crew refused to help
The cabin crew from AlbaStar Air reportedly told the woman that disabled people should wear diapers on planes to avoid using the bathroom.
Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now
ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data. Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android. These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms...
Warning for all Alexa owners as Amazon plan to add controversial feature
ALEXA owners are warned to brace themselves as Amazon plans to incorporate a controversial feature into the smart device. In 2023, Alexa will begin answering users' questions with advertisements for products you can buy on Amazon. This is a big change from the device's current method for questions, which consists...
There's an underground market where secondhand Amazon merchant accounts are bought and sold for thousands of dollars
There's a gray market for secondhand Amazon seller accounts, an Insider investigation found. Rogue merchants buy these accounts to evade Amazon security and sell dodgy products. The accounts often steal the identities of random people, who then get sent customers' returns. Amazon's online Marketplace is a cutthroat way to earn...
These fake Android antivirus apps steal banking info, so delete them now
Eventually, we hope to stop having to warn Android owners about infected apps that might be on their phones. Unfortunately, today is not that day. Last month, the security firm Fox-IT discovered trojans on Google Play posing as legitimate apps. Google removed the apps, but not before more than 60,000 Android users downloaded them.
makeuseof.com
What Is the Norton Subscription Renewal Email Scam? How to Avoid It
Have you received an email stating that your NortonLifeLock subscription is due to renew today and that a specific amount will be deducted from your bank account? The email might even claim that the transaction has already occurred and ask you to call the provided number to reverse it. It's...
Urgent alert for ALL Android users – change three settings now to stay safe
ANDROID is full of useful settings to keep your smartphone safe. The Google-owned operating system is the biggest in the world - yes, even bigger than Apple's iOS, because it's not locked to one type of smartphone. One of the major differences it has versus the iPhone's operating system is...
Phone Arena
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Although Android users have probably grown accustomed of late to hearing about all kinds of threats to their mobile security and data privacy, learning not to panic whenever a new virus is discovered, there are definitely different levels of danger associated with different malware-spreading campaigns. And as scary as it sounds, the latest such campaign identified by Trend Micro arguably reaches the highest level.
Meta tracked users without their consent by skirting Apple’s privacy features, lawsuit alleges
Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, is being sued for allegedly tracking users without their consent.Both apps are able to track users’ key taps, inputs, and more while using the in-app browser, which is separate to Google Chrome or Safari on iPhones or Android devices.This allows the company to monitor everything that happens on external websites without needing user consent or the consent of the website.“This causes various risks for the user, with the host app being able to track every single interaction with external websites, from all form inputs like passwords and addresses, to every single tap,” wrote Felix Krause,...
Digital Trends
More than 80% of websites you visit are stealing your data
If you’ve ever seen a search bar on a website, then chances are that your personal information has been leaked to a massive network of advertisers. The amount of data crawling on the internet is so pervasive that Norton Labs estimates more than 80% of websites you visit send your search queries to third parties.
NME
2K confirms it was hacked after customers were sent “malicious” links
2K has issued a warning to players over a “malicious link” that was sent out from the company’s support desk after being targeted by a hack. In a Twitter post shared last night (September 20), 2K acknowledged that “an unauthorised third party illegally accessed the credentials of one of our vendors to the help desk platform that 2K uses.”
2K Games helpdesk hacked to spread malware to players
The helpdesk platform of popular publisher 2K Games has been hacked in an attempt to spread malware (opens in new tab) among gamers, the company has confirmed. In a tweet, 2K Games said it recently discovered that hackers managed to “illegally access” the credentials of one of its vendors to the helpdesk platform.
