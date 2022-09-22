ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

LJWORLD

Kansas volleyball upends K-State in 5 sets in Manhattan

The Kansas volleyball team responded to the disappointment of a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night by winning a five-set thriller on the road against their in-state rivals a few days later. In their first Big 12 road match of the season, the Jayhawks knocked off Kansas...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Matt Tait: It’s time for Kansas football to lock in Lance Leipold

Thanks to Saturday’s 35-27 win over unbeaten Duke that moved the Kansas football team to 4-0 on the season, KU Athletic Director Travis Goff now should have just one thing on his to-do list. Find the nearest paper shredder, toss Lance Leipold’s contract into it and get to work...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell

Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night. McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow-four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.
LAWRENCE, KS
Lawrence, KS
LJWORLD

Kansas football searching for ways to avoid slow starts

Although the scoreboard showed a Kansas victory at the end of each of the last two games, KU football coach Lance Leipold knows the Jayhawks can’t expect that to continue if they don’t find a way to start faster. Down 14-0 before they could blink against West Virginia...
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Casey Ballard

The family of Casey Ballard Sr. of Lawrence, Kansas, is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Casey was vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, celebrating his wife's retirement, when he died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years young. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Casey received at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, where his organs were donated to help others.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Douglas County court filings for Sept. 25, 2022

Marcos Cruz Hernandez, 31, Lawrence, and Jennifer Anne Pellegrini, 54, Lawrence. Mason William Corliss, 32, Seneca, and Kristian Renee Ely, 24, Seneca. Jonathen Scott Base, 31, Lawrence, and Lindsay Hope Redden, 26, Lawrence. Clay Edward Weinaug, 31, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Hutton, 25, Lawrence. Cameren Allyn Green, 19, Lawrence, and...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Dan Koehler

Dan Edward Koehler, 82, died September 22, 2022, at home in Lawrence. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Wednesday, September 28 at Natoma Lutheran Cemetery in Natoma, KS.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Ova Brizendine

Services for Ova M. Brizendine, 94, Bonner Springs/Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died September 23, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Nancy Nielsen

Private family services for Nancy Ellen Entwistle Nielsen, 65, Lawrence, will take place at a later date. She died September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Jesse Nunez

Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Jesse John Nunez on October 8th , 2022 from 2pm to 7pm at the Kaw Valley Public House at 444 Locust St. North Lawrence. rumsey-yost.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars

Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Clifford LaFrenz

Funeral service for Clifford R. LaFrenz, 77, Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m., Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25th same location. warrenmcelwain.com.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Topeka officers were justified in man’s shooting death, DA says

TOPEKA — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to a report...
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Letter to the editor: Grateful for vaccine clinic

I wanted to express my appreciation to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health for its drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic. I was recently able to get my third booster quite quickly by simply bringing my insurance information and my vaccinations records. An efficient and well-organized staff creating a professional atmosphere and a fabulous...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS

