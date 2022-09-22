Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
Kansas volleyball upends K-State in 5 sets in Manhattan
The Kansas volleyball team responded to the disappointment of a five-set loss to No. 1 Texas on Wednesday night by winning a five-set thriller on the road against their in-state rivals a few days later. In their first Big 12 road match of the season, the Jayhawks knocked off Kansas...
LJWORLD
Matt Tait: It’s time for Kansas football to lock in Lance Leipold
Thanks to Saturday’s 35-27 win over unbeaten Duke that moved the Kansas football team to 4-0 on the season, KU Athletic Director Travis Goff now should have just one thing on his to-do list. Find the nearest paper shredder, toss Lance Leipold’s contract into it and get to work...
LJWORLD
Kansas basketball lands commitment from 4-star Class of 2023 guard Jamari McDowell
Jamari McDowell, a 6-foot-4, 180-pound shooting guard from Manvel, Texas, orally committed to the Kansas basketball program on Saturday night. McDowell, who is ranked No. 77 overall in the 247 Sports Composite rankings, becomes the second player in the Class of 2023 to pick the Jayhawks, joining fellow-four-star prospect Chris Johnson, who hails from Fort Bend, Texas.
LJWORLD
Still Unbeaten: Kansas football tops Duke 35-27 to move to 4-0 on the season
In front of its first sellout crowd in three years, the Kansas football team improved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over previously unbeaten Duke on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. The win moved Kansas to 4-0 for the first time since 2009 and featured the Kansas offense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LJWORLD
Career-best performance by Jalon Daniels spurs Kansas to home win against Duke
Jalon Daniels stood near the end zone staring at his right hand. The pinky unfurled first, then the ring finger, the middle and the index. He was counting touchdown passes, but he might as well have been counting victories. Kansas’ junior quarterback threw for career highs of 324 yards and...
LJWORLD
Week 4 preview: Kansas’ expectations, excitement growing entering game vs. Duke
The excitement surrounding the Kansas football team is unlike anything Taiwan Berryhill Jr. has experienced. Berryhill, a junior linebacker from New Orleans, was a freshman in 2020 when the Jayhawks went 0-9. There wasn’t much to celebrate last season, either, when they went 2-10 under first-year coach Lance Leipold.
LJWORLD
Kansas football searching for ways to avoid slow starts
Although the scoreboard showed a Kansas victory at the end of each of the last two games, KU football coach Lance Leipold knows the Jayhawks can’t expect that to continue if they don’t find a way to start faster. Down 14-0 before they could blink against West Virginia...
LJWORLD
Casey Ballard
The family of Casey Ballard Sr. of Lawrence, Kansas, is heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, and uncle on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Casey was vacationing with family in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, celebrating his wife's retirement, when he died suddenly after suffering a heart attack. He was 59 years young. The family is grateful for the care and compassion Casey received at Grand Strand Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, where his organs were donated to help others.
RELATED PEOPLE
LJWORLD
Douglas County court filings for Sept. 25, 2022
Marcos Cruz Hernandez, 31, Lawrence, and Jennifer Anne Pellegrini, 54, Lawrence. Mason William Corliss, 32, Seneca, and Kristian Renee Ely, 24, Seneca. Jonathen Scott Base, 31, Lawrence, and Lindsay Hope Redden, 26, Lawrence. Clay Edward Weinaug, 31, Lawrence, and Ashley Nicole Hutton, 25, Lawrence. Cameren Allyn Green, 19, Lawrence, and...
LJWORLD
Dan Koehler
Dan Edward Koehler, 82, died September 22, 2022, at home in Lawrence. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held 1pm Wednesday, September 28 at Natoma Lutheran Cemetery in Natoma, KS.
LJWORLD
Ova Brizendine
Services for Ova M. Brizendine, 94, Bonner Springs/Lawrence, are pending and will be announced by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home. She died September 23, 2022. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Nancy Nielsen
Private family services for Nancy Ellen Entwistle Nielsen, 65, Lawrence, will take place at a later date. She died September 22, 2022, at her home, surrounded by family. rumsey-yost.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
Jesse Nunez
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Jesse John Nunez on October 8th , 2022 from 2pm to 7pm at the Kaw Valley Public House at 444 Locust St. North Lawrence. rumsey-yost.com.
LJWORLD
Charges dismissed against Topeka men accused of beating man at Allstars
Charges were dismissed Friday in Douglas County District Court against two men who were accused of battering a man at the now-closed Allstars nightclub in North Lawrence. Daequan Jermaine Rayton, 24, and Christopher Shane Wuenstel, 23, both of Topeka, were each facing one felony count of aggravated battery, but after a preliminary hearing Friday, their charges were dismissed without prejudice, meaning the charges could be refiled.
LJWORLD
Clifford LaFrenz
Funeral service for Clifford R. LaFrenz, 77, Lawrence, will be at 10 a.m., Mon., Sept. 26, 2022 at Warren-McElwain Mortuary. Visitation will be from 3 – 5 p.m. Sun., Sept. 25th same location. warrenmcelwain.com.
LJWORLD
Topeka officers were justified in man’s shooting death, DA says
TOPEKA — Three Topeka police officers who shot and killed a man this summer were justified because the man charged at them with a knife, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said. The officers shot Christopher Kelley, a 38-year-old Black man, on June 24 after responding to a report...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
‘Cabaret,’ host of other live performances highlight new 2022-23 season for KU Department of Theatre & Dance
The University of Kansas’ Department of Theatre & Dance will host five live shows this season, including the classic musical “Cabaret,” and a new contemporary dance work that will headline the department’s fall concert. “Cabaret,” the classic set in a nightclub in the times leading up...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Grateful for vaccine clinic
I wanted to express my appreciation to Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health for its drive-thru COVID vaccination clinic. I was recently able to get my third booster quite quickly by simply bringing my insurance information and my vaccinations records. An efficient and well-organized staff creating a professional atmosphere and a fabulous...
LJWORLD
Affordable housing complex in Baldwin can modernize nearly 40-year-old units; without ARPA aid, it would’ve taken another decade
Baldwin Retirement Apartment Complex Inc. may sound like the name of a retirement home, but it was actually the first affordable housing agency to appear in Baldwin City, and it’s the only one that’s a nonprofit today. BRAC was one of 14 county agencies to make the final...
LJWORLD
‘Tight and getting tighter’: Lawrence only has roughly 500 lots available for residential development, city data shows
Lawrence’s annual inventory of available residential lots does not bear good news, with the city now calculating that it will be completely out of developable land in only about three years. That represents a notable decrease from the previous year, impacting the city’s affordable housing efforts as well as...
Comments / 0