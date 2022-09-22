ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HeySoCal

Albert Pujols reaches 700 homer club with 2 against Dodgers

Albert Pujols on Friday evening became the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs, hitting two in the St. Louis Cardinals 11-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Pujols hit Andrew Heaney’s four-seam fastball 434 feet into the left-center field stands in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Home Run, Joins MLB's Exclusive Club

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run, connecting for his second drive of the game and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history as the Cardinals routed the Los Angeles Dodgers 11-0 Friday night. Playing the final...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Pujols singles in 7th inning to break up Snell's no-hit bid

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals grounded a single to right field with two outs in the seventh inning to break up a no-hit bid by Blake Snell of the San Diego Padres. The Padres led 1-0 at Petco Park on Wednesday night. The...
SAN DIEGO, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tigers make it tie game with Shipley TD

After trailing for the second time of the day, Will Shipley tied the game for the Tigers thanks to a one yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter. Following three back-to-back touchdown drives for Wake Forest in the third quarter, Clemson came up with its answer in 10 plays for 75 yards in 5:03. WHAT AN EFFORT BY WILL SHIPLEY!! TIE GAME! pic.twitter.com/DVB84N364c — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 24, 2022 List Five Clemson players to keep an eye on against Wake Forest
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

