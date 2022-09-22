Apple Store festival season has kicked off in India, and the company has announced a Diwali offer for HDFC Bank and American Express credit card holders. During this festive season, Apple customers in India can also trade in any eligible smartphone for an added discount on a new iPhone. The discounts and offers were announced amid the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. There are also several No Cost EMI options from most leading banks available on Apple products. Furthermore, the Cupertino company will host a free virtual session with Sikh artist Keerat Kaur on Wednesday as part of its Diwali celebrations.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 4 HOURS AGO