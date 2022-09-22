Read full article on original website
Related
techaiapp.com
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Top Rated Smartphones at Discounted Prices
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India ahead of the festive season and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of smartphones. The sale is live now on the e-commerce platform for all users, after offering one-day early access to Prime members. Amazon has also partnered with the State Bank of India (SBI) to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using SBI credit cards. Further, interested buyers can avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts.
techaiapp.com
Apple Store Festival Season Begins: Instant Discounts, Trade In Offers, Free Engraving, More
Apple Store festival season has kicked off in India, and the company has announced a Diwali offer for HDFC Bank and American Express credit card holders. During this festive season, Apple customers in India can also trade in any eligible smartphone for an added discount on a new iPhone. The discounts and offers were announced amid the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 sale. There are also several No Cost EMI options from most leading banks available on Apple products. Furthermore, the Cupertino company will host a free virtual session with Sikh artist Keerat Kaur on Wednesday as part of its Diwali celebrations.
techaiapp.com
Prime Early Access Sale – dates leak for Amazon’s Prime Day 2 deals event
We’ve heard a lot of rumblings over the past few months about a potential re-run of Amazon Prime Day later this year. And now it looks like those rumors are at least partly true according to a new page on Amazon that references a Prime Early Access Sale set to take place in October.
Comments / 0