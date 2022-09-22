Evelyn Sullivan, director of onboarding at Tutor.com. Sarah Snyder, director of project management and strategic development at Tutor.com. Dr. Amy Dietzman, senior director of learning strategies and professional development at Tutor.com. Moderator: Maxine Nebro, customer success manager at Tutor.com. To register, click. REGISTRATION. Can’t attend live? Register and you’ll receive...

COLLEGES ・ 6 HOURS AGO