Savannah, GA

wtoc.com

Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
LOUISVILLE, GA
wfxg.com

Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
AUGUSTA, GA
City
Sardis, GA
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Augusta, GA
Waynesboro, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Augusta, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Waynesboro, GA
WJBF

Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County

ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
ALLENDALE COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
AUGUSTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane

Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta. Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road. The suspect is about 5...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made

WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WILKES COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Savannah Police looking for 26-year-old woman last seen at Enmarket Arena

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday morning headlines. Savannah Police are looking for a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m. She was wearing a black t-shirt with pink and blue on it, black sweatpants and white converse.
SAVANNAH, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSAV News 3

Chatham County police searching for assault suspect

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence.  The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m.   An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
AUGUSTA, GA
wtoc.com

4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth

PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA

