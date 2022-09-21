Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Suspect arrested after police chase in downtown Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect was arrested Saturday following a police chase. According to officials, a trooper was monitoring the Garden City Police Department radio traffic and overheard they were attempting to stop a Chevrolet Impala on Bay Street around 5:45 p.m. The trooper joined the chase after the...
WRDW-TV
1 killed, 3 injured in shooting at Louisville block party
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a shooting in Jefferson County on Saturday night, the latest victim in an outbreak of deadly crime that’s claimed more than 30 lives across the CSRA since mid-April. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said four people were shot while attending...
wfxg.com
Woman missing from Mount View Dr. in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Thirty-four-year-old Valarie Cyville Forrest was last seen just before 9:30 p.m. Sept. 17 leaving her home on the 3600 block of Mount View Dr. Forrest is described as being 5-feet-1-inch tall and around 120 lbs....
One dead, several injured after shooting at block party in Jefferson County, Ga.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – On Saturday night, September 24th, 2022, 4 people were shot while attending a “Block Party” on or near Forrest Drive in Louisville, Georgia. Over 100 people were present at the time of the shooting. One of the victims was pronounced dead at Jefferson ER. Two victims were transported to Augusta […]
Attempted Murder suspect wanted in Allendale County
ALLENDALE COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – The Allendale County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating an Attempted Murder suspect. On September 23, 2022, in the early evening hours the Allendale County Communication Center (ACCC) received a 911 call about a shooting that occurred at the Morris Holmes Park, in Allendale SC. The Allendale […]
WRDW-TV
Robber strikes Circle K store on Walton Way in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery that happened Wednesday in Augusta. The incident occurred at a Circle K at 1739 Walton Way. Authorities also released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information on their identity is urged to contact Investigator Courtland Harris...
Fatal traffic accident on Highway 88 in Washington County victims identified
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal traffic accident happened late Saturday night in Washington County, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office. It happened on Highway 88 on Fall Line Freeway at the Jefferson County line. Sheriff Joel Cochran says two cars were involved, and the victims...
allongeorgia.com
Bulloch Sheriff’s Office Investigating Shooting on Hopeulikit Lane
Bulloch County deputies responded to a call Thursday night in reference to a person with a gunshot wound. The man, Alex Lawrence Smith, was discovered on the porch of the home. Smith had been involved in an altercation with the homeowner and pulled out a gun, which prompted the homeowner to do the same and shoot him. Smith was transported to Memorial Medical Center in Savannah, where he is in stable condition. BCSO Investigator Pre Cone is investigating the case.
wfxg.com
Family seeks answers from Richmond County in cold case investigation
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Richmond County Sheriffs office deputies found couple Hilton and Jeannette Turner dead inside their home on February 17, 2021. Almost two years later, their family is still searching for answers. The son of the deceased couple, Hilton Turner Jr says, "No, I haven't heard any new...
WRDW-TV
Robbers strike pair of convenience stores in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Suspects are being sought in connection with two separate armed robberies on convenience stores in Augusta. Authorities released a photo of a suspect wanted in reference to an armed robbery that occurred at a Sprint convenience store at 2480 Crosscreek Road. The suspect is about 5...
WRDW-TV
17-year-old Wilkes County shooting victim dies; 2nd arrest made
WASHINGTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a second suspect in a shooting that killed a Washington teenager. Kiwanis Curry Jr., 17, of Washington, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession...
WJCL
Savannah Police looking for 26-year-old woman last seen at Enmarket Arena
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Sunday morning headlines. Savannah Police are looking for a missing woman. They say 26-year-old Mary-Grace Ducey, also known as Autumn Cassidy was last seen at the Enmarket Arena at 1:30 a.m. She was wearing a black t-shirt with pink and blue on it, black sweatpants and white converse.
Chatham County police searching for assault suspect
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is searching for a suspect after a woman reported that she was assaulted by a man who entered her apartment on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 21 at The Preserve apartment complex located at 601 Quacco Road. The […]
WRDW-TV
Is sheriff’s crackdown making a difference in crime? Here’s what he says
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and FBI on Wednesday afternoon announced the results of what they’ve dubbed Operation Grace, a three-month crackdown on crime. While leaders touted it as a success, records show 71 homicides or assaults involving guns were committed between July and...
WJCL
GBI completes probe into Savannah police shootings. District Attorney to consider charges
The Chatham County District Attorney's Office has its hands full. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has finished its probe of all five recent shootings by Savannah police officers. Of those cases, four of them were fatal. Now, Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones must decide if the officers involved...
wtoc.com
Chatham Co. Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman at Quacco Rd. housing complex
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department is investigating after a woman was assaulted at a housing complex on Quacco Road. It happened around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday at The Preserve in the 600 block of Quacco Road. According to police, the woman told detectives the man entered her apartment through an unlocked door and immediately began to attack her. She says the man left when another person who lives at the apartment entered the room.
WJCL
Wild Video: Burglars break into Bluffton business, police investigate string of crimes
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Several Bluffton business owners are left feeling uneasy after their store fronts were broken into late last week. The above footage was captured by Dago’s Snacks just before 5 a.m. Friday, September 16. In it you can see at least two masked people breaking into...
Woman found dead in her Augusta home, death considered suspicious
AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a suspicious death that occurred on the 1800 block of Castleton Court Wednesday. 38-year-old Latoya Denise Coley of Castleton Court, Augusta, was found dead in her residence. The coroner pronounced her on the scene at 1:05 p.m. An autopsy is scheduled. Count on NewsChannel 6 […]
wtoc.com
4 teenagers arrested after deadly shooting in Port Wentworth
PORT WENTWORT, Ga. (WTOC) - Four teenagers are in custody charged with the murder of 24-year-old Dion Farmer. Farmer was shot and killed outside a Rice Creek subdivision clubhouse in Port Wentworth in August. The Port Wentworth Police Department released the names of those charged after 17-year-old Jahaune Butler was...
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM UPDATE: Victims speak after pool contractors sentenced to years
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The pool contractors at the center of a four-year-long investigation are behind bars, waiting to be transferred to a Georgia state prison. Bruce and Heather Alford were sentenced each to 15 years. Both faced 27 felony charges connected to 27 unfinished pools in Columbia County. Our...
