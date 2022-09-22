Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb took the floor in Friends Hall on Sept. 21 to the sounds of Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now” for her third State of the College Address. Jebb reflected on her first full year at Ramapo College, suggesting that she can “see clearly now” as she enters her second school year with gratitude.

MAHWAH, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO