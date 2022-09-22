Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ramaponews.com
Vassar snaps Roadrunners’ field hockey win streak
The Ramapo College field hockey team lost to Vassar College on Saturday by a final score of 3-1. The loss put an end to the Roadrunners’ four-game win streak, which included victories against Lasell University, Albertus Magnus College, FDU-Florham and Western Connecticut State University. The loss moves Ramapo to a 4-2 record on the season and raises Vassar’s record to 5-2.
ramaponews.com
Jebb reflects in State of the College Address
Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb took the floor in Friends Hall on Sept. 21 to the sounds of Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now” for her third State of the College Address. Jebb reflected on her first full year at Ramapo College, suggesting that she can “see clearly now” as she enters her second school year with gratitude.
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloody Elbow
‘One-sided’ - Twitter reacts to Shakur Stevenson’s win over Robson Conceicao
Shakur Stevenson may have lost his titles at the weigh-ins of his fight against Olympic medalist Robson Conceicao, but the mishap did not affect his performance. After 12 rounds, the 25-year-old scored a masterful unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. On Twitter, pundits and pro fighters reacted to the match.
Hudson Valley HS principal suspended with pay after accusations of homophobic remarks on Facebook
He allegedly made the inappropriate remark on his personal Facebook page in a post about the high school football team.
baristanet.com
Montclair Man Fatally Shot in Orange, Essex County Task Force Investigating
Newark, NJ – Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force and Orange Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, N.J. On September 22, at 12:56 a.m., police were notified of a shooting in the area of Aldine Street and Cleveland Street, Orange....
N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street
Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
IN THIS ARTICLE
tmpresale.com
Stephanie Mills & The Whisperss show in Newark, NJ Jan 13th, 2023 – presale password
The Stephanie Mills & The Whispers presale password that we have received lots of requests for is here Members with a working presale code will have the opportunity to acquire tickets earlier than anyone else!. Don’t fail to use this great chance to go and see Stephanie Mills & The...
thevillagesun.com
Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church
The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
Man pleads guilty in killing of Maplewood soccer star as victim’s family begs judge to reject plea deal
The man charged in the killing of a Maplewood teenager last year pleaded guilty Thursday as the victim’s family begged the judge to reject a plea deal that would give the defendant a 15-year prison sentence. Yohan Hernandez, 21, of Newark, was arrested and charged in the killing of...
Police: Bridgeport man arrested at traffic stop for possessing ghost gun, ecstasy
Police say when they pulled over Edgar Sanchez III, they found a loaded, unregistered gun and ecstasy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newark Man Nabbed With 60 Heroin Decks, Crack-Cocaine, Handgun Near Trenton School: Police
A 32-year-old Newark man was near a Trenton school when he was found with 60 heroin decks, crack-cocaine, and a semi-automatic handgun with a high-capacity magazine, authorities charged. Trenton VCU Detectives found Rashaon A. Williams with a Taurus .9mm semi-automatic handgun after seeing a bulge in his waistband while patrolling...
Comments / 0