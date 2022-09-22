ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahwah, NJ

ramaponews.com

Vassar snaps Roadrunners’ field hockey win streak

The Ramapo College field hockey team lost to Vassar College on Saturday by a final score of 3-1. The loss put an end to the Roadrunners’ four-game win streak, which included victories against Lasell University, Albertus Magnus College, FDU-Florham and Western Connecticut State University. The loss moves Ramapo to a 4-2 record on the season and raises Vassar’s record to 5-2.
MAHWAH, NJ
ramaponews.com

Jebb reflects in State of the College Address

Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb took the floor in Friends Hall on Sept. 21 to the sounds of Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now” for her third State of the College Address. Jebb reflected on her first full year at Ramapo College, suggesting that she can “see clearly now” as she enters her second school year with gratitude.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Bloody Elbow

‘One-sided’ - Twitter reacts to Shakur Stevenson’s win over Robson Conceicao

Shakur Stevenson may have lost his titles at the weigh-ins of his fight against Olympic medalist Robson Conceicao, but the mishap did not affect his performance. After 12 rounds, the 25-year-old scored a masterful unanimous decision win over the Brazilian in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey. On Twitter, pundits and pro fighters reacted to the match.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 33, found fatally stabbed on city street

Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 33-year-old man whose body was found Wednesday on a street in East Orange. Joshua Mewborn, of East Orange, was found about 3 p.m. in the 100 block of South Munn Avenue, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II. Mewborn...
EAST ORANGE, NJ
thevillagesun.com

Actress Vinie Burrows, 98, to be ‘sainted’ at the Earth Church

The actress Vinie Burrows will be honored with “fabulous sainthood” by Reverend Billy and the Stop Shopping Choir at the Earth Church in the East Village this weekend. Burrows, 98, has had a 70-year career. Her first stage role was as a 15-year-old in 1950 in “The Wisteria Trees” on Broadway, with Helen Hayes in the lead role.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
