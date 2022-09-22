Read full article on original website
Women’s volleyball once bitten, twice victorious
The Ramapo College women’s volleyball team had a successful week, winning two of three matches, including a pair of 3-0 victories at a tri-match at Albertus Magnus College on Saturday afternoon. The Roadrunners’ first win came against Sarah Lawrence College. It was won in convincing fashion with scores of...
Vassar snaps Roadrunners’ field hockey win streak
The Ramapo College field hockey team lost to Vassar College on Saturday by a final score of 3-1. The loss put an end to the Roadrunners’ four-game win streak, which included victories against Lasell University, Albertus Magnus College, FDU-Florham and Western Connecticut State University. The loss moves Ramapo to a 4-2 record on the season and raises Vassar’s record to 5-2.
Jebb reflects in State of the College Address
Ramapo College President Cindy Jebb took the floor in Friends Hall on Sept. 21 to the sounds of Jimmy Cliff’s “I Can See Clearly Now” for her third State of the College Address. Jebb reflected on her first full year at Ramapo College, suggesting that she can “see clearly now” as she enters her second school year with gratitude.
CCEC celebrates National Voter Registration Day
Public institutions across the country recognized National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 20, seven weeks before Election Day. The holiday originated in 2012 “to create broad awareness of voter registration opportunities.”. Ramapo College’s Civic & Community Engagement Center (CCEC) participated by providing free food, games and resources aimed at...
COVID variants present new concerns
With school starting up again, conversations surrounding COVID-19 have increased, especially concerning the new vaccines and variants of the virus. As subvariants of the Omicron strain keep appearing, new vaccines are coming out to help combat the spread of these mutated strains. With these new variants, the symptoms of COVID...
Lakewood Township minimizes homelessness crisis
Lakewood Township, located in Ocean County, New Jersey, made an executive decision to cut down trees to dissuade the homeless from gathering. “[Homeless people] were harassing people, defecating between the cars, and residents were complaining,” Mayor Raymond Coles said, according to the New York Post. The town received numerous...
