JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is in jail after police say he broke into the same home multiple times over a two month period. Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion and formally charged with four counts of burglary, which is a class B felony. Authorities say these counts were enhanced felonies because the residence was occupied and the crimes were committed at night.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO