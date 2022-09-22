Read full article on original website
Related
newsdakota.com
Huskies Hand Jamestown First Loss of the Year
WAHPETON, ND. (NewsDakota.com) – The #1 Jamestown Blue Jay football team traveled to Wahpeton on Friday night and fell for the first time this year in a 14-13 loss to the Huskies. Scoring was limited in the first half but in the first 12 minutes of play, Payton Hochhalter...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies compete at Roy Griak Invitational
ST. PAUL, Minn.-- The University of Jamestown cross country teams competed in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invitational Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Three runners for the Jimmie women's team completed the 6000 meter course, led by Keely Arnston (FR/Maddock, N.D.), who finished in a time of 25 minutes, 55.4 seconds to place 185th in the field of 382 runners. Paige Erbstoesser (SO/West Fargo, N.D.) ran a time of 27:23.4 seconds (269th), and Jennifer Tallackson (SO/Wheatland, N.D.) crossed in a time of 30:31.3 (355th).
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies take 2nd at Bismarck tournament
The University of Jamestown shooting sports team had its first tournament of the season on September 10 in Bismarck. The Jimmies placed second as a team and took home several individual awards:. Male Singles Trap – Noah Poppe 2nd Place. Female Singles Trap – Taylor Martin 1st Place, Emma...
kfgo.com
Name released in fatal two-truck crash south of Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol has released the name of the man killed south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says Ross Berquist, 37, of Jamestown suffered fatal injuries after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker. The State Patrol says the driver...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gowatertown.net
UPS driver killed in southeast North Dakota crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFGO) – A 37-year-old man is dead after his UPS truck collided with a fuel tanker south of Jamestown Tuesday morning. The State Patrol says the driver of the semi was southbound on Highway 281 and began slowing to make a turn when the UPS box truck approached from behind. The tanker attempted to swerve to avoid the collision.
KFYR-TV
A look at the businesses at the heart of the Nome Schoolhouse
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A couple of industrious women are embodying what it means to ‘get back to the basics.’ People have been shearing sheep and turning it into clothing for thousands of years. That practice is still embraced at the Nome Schoolhouse. Many of us have no...
KNOX News Radio
Jamestown man dies in rear-end collision with fuel tanker
A 37-year-old Jamestown man was killed when his box truck rear-ended a fuel tanker this (Tue) morning, about three miles south of the city. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the truck was heading south on Highway 281, following the tanker, which began slowing to make a left turn to the east.
One dead following crash on Highway 281 near Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A 37-year-old Jamestown man was pronounced dead after he rear-ended a Fuel Tanker while driving a Freightliner Tuesday morning around 9:45 a.m on Highway 281 near Jamestown. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver of the Fuel Tanker, a 52-year-old Jamestown man, was headed south on Highway 281 when […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
newsdakota.com
Ford Motor Company Honors R.M. Stoudt with National Award
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Ford Motor Company at their Annual Ford National Dealer Meeting recognized Casey Stoudt of R. M. Stoudt, Inc. as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding commitment to customers, community and employees. The Jamestown, North Dakota Dealer Organization was one of only five US Dealership’s chosen...
valleynewslive.com
Jamestown man arrested after multiple home invasions
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Jamestown man is in jail after police say he broke into the same home multiple times over a two month period. Stanford Lamar Williams, 31, of Jamestown was arrested on suspicion and formally charged with four counts of burglary, which is a class B felony. Authorities say these counts were enhanced felonies because the residence was occupied and the crimes were committed at night.
ND driver claims political argument preceded teen’s death
Brandt told investigators he left the scene after striking Ellingson, returned briefly, called 911 and then left again, according to a probable cause affidavit.
valleynewslive.com
Bar donating 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson on Saturday
NEW ROCKFORD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Buck-it’s Bar in New Rockford, ND says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Early Sunday morning, Cayler was allegedly ran over by 41-year-old Shannon Brandt after a politically motivated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kvrr.com
Highway Patrol says no evidence that hit-and-run was politically motivated
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol is speaking out after last weekend’s fatal hit-and-run crash after a street dance in McHenry has become a national political talking point. “I understand why that happened because there was a statement made by the suspect when he called 911,...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Attorney General Calling Out Political Violence After Teen’s Death
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota Republican leaders and the state GOP are issuing statements about the death of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. Court documents show 41-year-old Shannon Brandt told State Radio that he hit a pedestrian who he claimed was part of a Republican extremist group. Investigators say they...
voiceofalexandria.com
North Dakota officials speak out on alleged murder of 18-year-old over political views
(The Center Square) - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and Attorney General Drew Wrigley are condemning political violence after reports say an 18-year-old man was struck and killed by a vehicle after the driver became upset over political rhetoric. Cayler Ellingson was killed when he allegedly was struck by a...
Comments / 0