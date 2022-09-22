Read full article on original website
Related
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies travel to Nebraska for pair of GPAC matches
The University of Jamestown men's soccer team plays its first two road GPAC matches of the season beginning on Thursday when they travel to Hastings (Neb.) College. Match time is set for 8:00 p.m. THURSDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS. SATURDAY COVERAGE LINKS: LIVE VIDEO | LIVE STATS.
jimmiepride.com
No. 4 Jimmies defeat 18th-ranked DWU in five
The fourth-ranked University of Jamestown volleyball saw the No. 18 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) University Tigers come back from a 2-0 deficit, but maintained their resilience and took a five-set victory over the Tigers Wednesday evening at Harold Newman Arena. Set scores were 25-20, 25-16, 14-25, 21-25, 15-12. DWU took a...
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies compete at Roy Griak Invitational
ST. PAUL, Minn.-- The University of Jamestown cross country teams competed in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invitational Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Three runners for the Jimmie women's team completed the 6000 meter course, led by Keely Arnston (FR/Maddock, N.D.), who finished in a time of 25 minutes, 55.4 seconds to place 185th in the field of 382 runners. Paige Erbstoesser (SO/West Fargo, N.D.) ran a time of 27:23.4 seconds (269th), and Jennifer Tallackson (SO/Wheatland, N.D.) crossed in a time of 30:31.3 (355th).
jimmiepride.com
Five-run fifth helps lead Jimmies past VCSU
VALLEY CITY, N.D.-- A five-run fifth inning helped the University of Jamestown baseball team break open the game as the Jimmies defeated Valley City State University 9-2 Wednesday evening. Xander Orejudos (SR/Ellensburg, WA), Trent Peters (SO/Niverville, MB, Canada), and Kendall Yackley (SR/Lynnwood, WA) each drove in a run in the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
jimmiepride.com
Jimmies take 2nd at Bismarck tournament
The University of Jamestown shooting sports team had its first tournament of the season on September 10 in Bismarck. The Jimmies placed second as a team and took home several individual awards:. Male Singles Trap – Noah Poppe 2nd Place. Female Singles Trap – Taylor Martin 1st Place, Emma...
Comments / 0