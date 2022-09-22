ST. PAUL, Minn.-- The University of Jamestown cross country teams competed in the Maroon Division of the Roy Griak Invitational Friday at Les Bolstad Golf Course. Three runners for the Jimmie women's team completed the 6000 meter course, led by Keely Arnston (FR/Maddock, N.D.), who finished in a time of 25 minutes, 55.4 seconds to place 185th in the field of 382 runners. Paige Erbstoesser (SO/West Fargo, N.D.) ran a time of 27:23.4 seconds (269th), and Jennifer Tallackson (SO/Wheatland, N.D.) crossed in a time of 30:31.3 (355th).

