In order to foster a culture of excellence, ambition, and grit, business owners and executives require a network of supportive advisors, colleagues, and mentors. One of the few truly qualified business mentors with a significant amount of experience demonstrating their expertise in their field is Ron Bauer.Ron Bauer has more than 20 years of experience as a venture capitalist, business mentor, and author. He has built a number of thriving companies alongside some of the world's leading entrepreneurs, scientists, and academic institutions across the globe. Ron focuses on the technology, education, life sciences, and natural resources sectors.Ron Bauer founded Theseus...

