Read full article on original website
Related
A White Woman In Texas Is Suing Amazon Over a Program Giving $10,000 Stipends To Minority Entrepreneurs To Launch Delivery Startups
A white woman is suing the retail giant Amazon over a program providing $10,000 stipends to entrepreneurs of color to launch their own delivery startups. According to the Washington Free Beacon delivers packages nationwide by contracting with local delivery service partners, which are outside businesses that deliver parcels. As part of the effort and to reduce barriers to entry for minority businesses, Amazon created a diversity grant offering people of color $10,000 to build and launch their own delivery business and become service partners.
This 29-Year-Old Is Helping Black Women Score Jobs With Mega Companies
Niani Tolbert, 29-year-old founder and CEO of #HireBlack, an initiative she created to provide career resources for Black women, has turned the mission into her full-time job. #HireBlack works to connect high-performing diverse talent with companies and organizations through hiring events and career workshops. In addition, the initiative offers an annual summit and a job board. The website informs that the job board is the place where Black women can get notified of new job postings, discover remote and hybrid jobs, get discovered by top recruiters, and more.
Essence
Get Advice from Black Women Entrepreneurs
Sybil Amuti, the host of The Great Girlfriends Show recently sat down with three incredible women to share their stories, talk about building a business, and discuss what it means to create a legacy. It’s no secret that Black woman entrepreneurs are the fastest growing group of entrepreneurs, but also...
These Two College Students Built a Company That Puts Startups In Front of Investors. Here's How to Get Involved.
Brett Perlmutter and Sam Segal are the founders of bulletpitch, a newsletter that highlights startups who are making big moves.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
How digital technologies and remote work affect well-being
Many people are kept from falling asleep by thoughts that revolve around work even after the workday is over. In collaboration with Professor Sandra Ohly from the University of Kassel, Professor Marcel Kern, Head of the Work and Health research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, investigates how digital technologies and remote work affect well-being.
ZDNet
Many C-Suite level executives are preparing for a recession, study finds
In a new International Data Corporation (IDC) study surveying almost 900 C-Suite level executives, 59% expect a recession to occur in the next year. As a result, executives around the world plan to invest more money in their company's technology. Of the 59% of respondents sure of an oncoming recession,...
Games Industry, Entertainment and Metaverse Communications Guru Jacki Vause Joins ME Ventures Board
Music investment fund for the creator economy, ME Ventures, has announced it has appointed Jacki Vause to its advisory board. Jacki’s role will be to advise on contributing to the fund’s mission to nurture and inspire the next generation of creators and innovators. She brings decades of experience across the entertainment and creative industries, and a natural eye for innovation talent.
Ron Bauer, World-Renowned Venture Capitalist, Is Training A New Generation Of Founders
In order to foster a culture of excellence, ambition, and grit, business owners and executives require a network of supportive advisors, colleagues, and mentors. One of the few truly qualified business mentors with a significant amount of experience demonstrating their expertise in their field is Ron Bauer.Ron Bauer has more than 20 years of experience as a venture capitalist, business mentor, and author. He has built a number of thriving companies alongside some of the world's leading entrepreneurs, scientists, and academic institutions across the globe. Ron focuses on the technology, education, life sciences, and natural resources sectors.Ron Bauer founded Theseus...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Psych Centra
Making Room for Neurodiversity in the Workplace
In a world where individuals often have to come together to work as one, the more diversity — and neurodiversity in the workplace — the more likely you may be to cover every angle. Diversity in the workplace has long been encouraged, even demanded by law in many...
JOBS・
What to Look for When Hiring a CISO for a Growing Startup
A CISO is a critical position in any startup, but selecting the right CISO can be a difficult process. Here are some of the qualities that make a good CISO and some tips on how to select one for your startup.
JOBS・
CNBC
Latinos are seeing the least amount of growth in corporate board representation, new findings show
Latinos are the second largest demographic population in the United States, but they are vastly underrepresented on corporate boards, according to a new report by the Latino Corporate Directors Association. "Sixty-five percent of Fortune 1000 companies lack Latinos, and Latinos are seeing the least growth of any other group," Esther...
Comments / 0