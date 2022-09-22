Read full article on original website
CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
Jon Heyman predicts Ken Williams, Rick Hahn remain in same positions while Tony La Russa transitions into a new role with White Sox
As the White Sox’s disastrous season winds down, the focus will soon turn to what changes they’ll make this offseason. Jon Heyman of the New York Post and Audacy Sports expects the biggest change to come in the dugout.
