ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

White Sox announce news on Tony La Russa’s future

“After undergoing additional testing and medical procedures over the past week, doctors for Tony La Russa have directed him to not return as manager of the Chicago White Sox for the remainder of the 2022 season,” the statement said. “Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Bieber wins again as Guardians beat White Sox 4-2 for sweep

CHICAGO -- — Shane Bieber pitched two-run ball into the eighth inning, and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 4-2 on Thursday night for a three-game series sweep. Cleveland opened a seven-game lead over Chicago in the AL Central with its 15th win in 18 games. The...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, IL
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Chicago, IL
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Bradley, IL
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
ESPN

Pirates to break slide in game against the Cubs

LINE: Cubs -110, Pirates -109; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates will try to end an eight-game slide when they play the Chicago Cubs. Pittsburgh has gone 28-45 in home games and 55-96 overall. The Pirates are 42-22 in games when they record eight or more hits.
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy