psychologytoday.com
Living Longer Requires Making Lots of Small Changes
New research on positive aging suggests that there are many different factors that work together to produce a healthy old age. Small incremental changes in our lives can help us live 4 to 7 years longer, and maintain our cognitive functioning for more than a decade. Positive aging needs more...
scitechdaily.com
Scientists: Put Down Your Devices and Let Your Mind Wander
People don’t realize how enjoyable it is to sit and think. According to research from the American Psychological Association, people often underestimate how much they would like to spend time alone with their thoughts with nothing to distract them. “Humans have a striking ability to immerse themselves in their...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Sneaking Exercise Into Your Day
Some of us love to be active, and others, not so much. Many of us who don’t really enjoy exercise slog through it anyway because of its profound benefits for our health and longevity. But how much exercise do we need to do to gain the benefits? And is more exercise always better? Not necessarily, as demonstrated by two recent studies.
