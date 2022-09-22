Read full article on original website
Can you play the Modern Warfare 2 beta without pre-ordering?
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is finally in the wild and gamers on specific platforms have been enjoying it for several days. The beta for MW2 includes a taste of the wide variety of modes, operators, weapons, and more that will be fully playable when the game releases on Oct. 28. But for the first weekend, it was only available on PlayStation, and the first few days were only for those who pre-ordered.
Can you play Apex Legends solo?
As the developers have said many times, Apex Legends is inherently a team-based game. All of its modes, from battle royale to Arenas to the majority of its limited-time modes, are all about achieving victory as a team. In this way, it’s different from many other battle royales that encourage players to win by themselves. But that’s what makes Apex special.
Overwatch 2’s latest Kiriko story deeply connects her to the game’s cast
Blizzard has delivered a new piece of Overwatch 2 lore in the form of a short story for Kiriko. The short story, titled Yōkai, takes place at some point in Kiriko’s past and explores her relationship with her hometown of Kanezaka. In the story, her friends decide to take revenge against the villainous Hashimoto clan, who has been terrorizing Kanezaka’s residence following the abrupt fall of their predecessors, the Shimada clan. Eagle-eyed fans will recognize Shimada as the last name of Hanzo and Genji, both of whom make brief appearances in the story as childhood friends of Kiriko’s.
How to fix blur in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta became available for Xbox and PC players on Sept. 22, and people are already experiencing issues with the game’s visuals. Players on Xbox and PC have been complaining about the game’s blurriness and have been searching for ways to make the game seem crisper like previous titles. There are key settings that are on by default that impact the overall clarity of the game. To access the settings in MW2, navigate to the upper left corner of the main screen where the settings tab can be found. From there, go down to graphics, which is where the settings for blurriness will be adjusted.
League fans think the Worlds 2022 anthem would sound a lot better with one key adjustment
On Sept. 22, Riot Games finally unveiled the long-awaited League of Legends World Championship anthem, “STAR WALKIN’,” featuring Lil Nas X. As one of the most hyped-up anthems yet, the song, unfortunately, failed to deliver the uncompromising feeling of the intense legendary competition that forces the young icons to all in their energy and future into this grandiose annual tournament that gathers the best of the best. But brave Reddit warriors have, as usual, emphasized how the song failed to meet their expectations and even went a step further by modifying the 2022 anthem to have more pizzazz.
Best controller settings for Apex Legends
PC gamers have traditionally dominated competitive battle royale titles. Over the years, many of the biggest titles have moved over to consoles or been created with consoles as the intended platform. Such is the case with Apex Legends, originally released for all platforms simultaneously, and in the last few years, has seen more and more console players bring their controllers to PC play.
10x, 100x, and 333x Battles in Splatfest explained
Splatfest has come to Splatoon 3 for the first time since the game’s launch and will bring slight variations onto mechanics from previous Splatoon games. Splatfest is a fan favorite game mode that now pits three teams against each other, battling for supremacy. Teams Gear, Grub, and Fun will all fight for clout points to decide the ultimate winner of the event.
Fan favorite Halo 3 map is heading to Halo Infinite with massive visual rework
One of the most beloved multiplayer maps from Halo 3 is heading to Halo Infinite sometime in the future, following a massive visual overhaul from the team at 343 Studios. As revealed during the HCS Orlando Major, fittingly on the 15th anniversary of Halo 3‘s release, The Pit will officially return, sporting a modern and futuristic new look. No longer set in an abandoned warehouse, the Halo Infinite version of The Pit will feature an open skyline to the cosmos, as well as a more vibrant look with several neon panels.
Differences between Splatfest Battle Open and Pro in Splatoon 3
If you log in to Splatoon 3 during a Splatfest, you might find yourself overloaded with a bunch of new modes and information that the game poorly describes to you at first glance—even telling you nothing most of the time. One of these includes the introduction of a new...
How to unlock the Cronen Mini Red Dot in the Modern Warfare 2 beta
The system for unlocking weapons and attachments in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is cumbersome and very confusing to most. MW2’s system of unlocking weapons and attachments is called platforms. Several weapons reside in each platform, and unlocking every attachment requires using every gun, as does unlocking each gun within the platform.
Fracture has a new look on VALORANT PBE servers
Fracture is receiving major changes in the coming future, according to a video released from the current VALORANT PBE patch. It has been over a year since Fracture hit VALORANT servers for the first time. The map had players battling it out in never-before-seen situations, with attackers able to attack sites from two different angles at once. With the addition of unlimited rotation and flank opportunities, this has made it one of VALORANT’s most inventive maps yet. Since being released on Sept. 8 2021, Riot Games has left the map untouched. Meanwhile the most recently added map Pearl has already received tweaks that are currently live on all servers.
Here’s the MTG Arena Championship Alchemy metagame breakdown
This weekend’s Arena Championship 1 tournament will be the first look at competitive Alchemy since the release of Dominaria United. The road to the 2023 Magic World Championship continues with the Arena Championship on Sept. 24 and 25. Two Magic World Championship spots will be awarded to the top-two finishers in the event. The 32-player bracket will compete in both Dominaria United Draft and Alchemy Constructed.
Cloud9 leave Movistar Riders in shambles after 2-0 domination at ESL Pro League season 16
Cloud9 breezed past Movistar Riders 2-0 today in the third round of ESL Pro League season 16’s Group D to practically secure a spot in the playoffs. The result leaves the team led by Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov in a comfortable spot in the group because they have yet to lose a map in EPL season 16. This practically leaves Movistar Riders without a chance to make the playoffs since they have a 0-3 record and Team Liquid and FURIA are also undefeated in the tournament so far.
Nami player’s Tidal Wave disrupts blast cone attempt by four enemies in League game
Nami’s Tidal Wave (R) is one of the most disruptive ultimate abilities in League of Legends. When used properly, it can act as both a strong tool for engagements or disengagements. With the ability to create room for your team by knocking enemies airborne, Nami’s Tidal Wave is one of the strongest AoE-CC abilities the support position offers.
Does League of Legends Worlds have double elimination?
The format of the League of Legends World Championship has been a topic of discussion among the game’s fans for years now, with the most major talking point revolving around the introduction of double elimination during the knockout stage of the event. This year, Worlds will not feature a...
Tricolor Battles don’t seem to be working for the majority of Splatoon 3 Splatfest users
Today is the final day for Splatoon 3′s first official Splatfest, with Team Fun slightly in the lead over Team Gear as we reach the halfway point. With the event into its final few hours, many players were excited to finally get into Tricolor Battles—but it seems like Nintendo has other ideas.
Riot wants to change how some agents’ flashes work in VALORANT in upcoming PBE update
The team of VALORANT developers will test changes to flashes for some of the agents this week on the game’s Public Beta Environment (PBE) server, which is North American-only. The devs want to “sharpen” the roles for the initiators Skye and KAY/O, as well as the duelists Reyna and...
Respawn addresses ongoing harassment toward Apex dev team
Apex Legends players are no different from fans of other free-to-play games: they have a lot of criticism and aren’t afraid to make it known. But Respawn Entertainment feels that the fan base has taken the criticism too far and it now counts as harassment. The backlash became too...
Cloud9, Team Liquid, and FURIA book their spots in the ESL Pro League season 16 playoffs
The final matches of Counter Strike’s ESL Pro League season 16 group stages have completed and Group D gave fans no surprises. Team Liquid and FURIA have progressed to the playoffs with the CIS Cloud9 roster topping the group and paving their way to the quarterfinals. Team Liquid needed this win to cement their way into the playoffs and, fortunately for the North American squad, they were successful, beating Cloud9 with a 2-0 scoreline.
What is the Dade Award in League of Legends?
Perhaps the most dubious accolade a League of Legends player can receive, the “Dade Award” is an honor given to the most underwhelming player at the League World Championship, relative to their pre-tournament expectations. For a player to win the Dade Award, they must have incredible expectations on...
