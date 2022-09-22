‘Cold as the hard tyres in winter testing,’ Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc engage in top notch banter ahead of the Singapore GP

Read full article on original website
F1 News: Nicholas Latifi Will Leave Williams At The End Of The 2022F1 Season
It’s been confirmed that Nicholas Latifi will be leaving Williams after the end of the 2022 F1 season. This comes after poor performance from the Canadian so far, currently placing himself at 21 in the driver standings. Latifi is rarely not seen at the back of the grid, with...
Autoweek.com
AlphaTauri F1 Rewards Yuki Tsunoda With Contract Extension
Yuki Tsunoda will remain with AlphaTauri into 2023, with the squad’s team principal Franz Tost reckoning that is the timeframe for a youngster to show their full potential. Tsunoda, 22, debuted with AlphaTauri—Red Bull’s junior team—in 2021, having surged through Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2 in successive years.
SkySports
Pierre Gasly: In-demand driver wants to 'fight at the front', while Alpine test potential F1 2023 drivers
Pierre Gasly has reiterated his desire to "fight at the front" in Formula 1 but says a "couple of things need to be sorted" before a move to Alpine can progress, with the French team having now tested other potential drivers for their 2023 seat. Gasly is at the centre...
2023 Will Be The Biggest Formula 1 Season Ever
Thanks to the introduction of Netflix's Drive to Survive series, Formula 1 is soaring in popularity all over the world, and everybody is looking to capitalize, including some of the teams. Alfa Romeo recently began giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at F1 life in a documentary series hosted on YouTube, giving motorsport enthusiasts something else to watch in the gaps between races.
FA confident Prince William will remain as president during the World Cup despite conflicting loyalties with new Prince of Wales role... with England set to meet the Dragons in Qatar
The FA are confident that the newly ennobled Prince of Wales will remain as the governing body’s president during the World Cup, which will feature a potential test of his loyalties when England meet Wales in Qatar. Prince William has been president of the FA since 2006, and while...
Yardbarker
Brazilian journalist insists Arsenal man will be on the plane to Qatar
Gabriel Jesus was snubbed by coach Tite for Brazil’s recent matches, and there has been so much fuss about the decision. The striker moved from Manchester City to Arsenal in the last transfer window, and he has been one of the finest attackers in the Premier League since that time.
Wales’s World Cup fixtures: Dates, kick-off times and full schedule for Qatar 2022 games
Wales face a showdown with neighbours England at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s side beat Ukraine in the play-off final in Cardiff to book Wales’s place at the World Cup for the first time since 1958. And they were drawn against England, Iran and USA in Group B.Spain and Germany have been drawn in a tough-looking Group E with Japan and either Costa Rica or New Zealand, while Portugal meet Ghana, Uruguay and South Korea in a well-balanced Group H. Hosts Qatar will kick-off the tournament against Ecuador, before taking on Senegal and Netherlands.The tournament Qatar begins on...
Italy vs England confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Nations League fixture tonight
Ivan Toney could make his England debut tonight as Gareth Southgaet’s side resume their preparations ahead of November’s World Cup.The Brentford striker received his first call-up as a reward for his excellent start to the Premier League season and now has the chance to stake a late claim in Southgate’s World Cup squad.LIVE! Follow England’s crucial Nations League match against Italy with our blogToney will not be the only one keen to prove a point, in what is England’s penultimate fixture before heading out to Qatar in November.England also play Germany on Monday but they will be relegated from...
BBC
Italy v England: Euro 2020 finalists meet looking to regain lost momentum
Date: Friday, 23 September Time: 19:45 BST Venue: San Siro, Milan Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sport website and app. England meet Italy here in Milan 439 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley that brought despair on the pitch accompanied by bitterness and recriminations off it and with both now seeking to regain lost momentum.
Barcelona 'studying' ways to reunite with Lionel Messi
Barcelona want to reunite with Lionel Messi next summer and are looking ways to bring him back to Camp Nou from PSG.
BBC
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten claims win despite fractured elbow
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten claimed victory in the women's road race at the Road World Championships despite riding with a fractured elbow. The 39-year-old Dutchwoman...
'It's my job to take that pressure': Gareth Southgate shoulders blame as England are booed off after dismal defeat to Italy... as he insists the team must stick together and the performance was a 'step in the RIGHT direction'
Gareth Southgate vowed to shoulder the blame for England's worrying slump after the manager was booed by his own supporters in Italy on Friday night. England were consigned to Nations League relegation as a result of this loss in Milan, their third loss in five matches. But even more worryingly...
Italy Vs England - Where To Watch
With no Premier League this week, here is where to watch Italy Vs England.
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured after just 23 minutes during France's victory over Austria in the Nations League... a huge blow to the Catalan giants with a busy month ahead
Barcelona defender Jules Kounde was forced off injured during France's 2-0 victory over Austria in the Nations League. The summer signing was named in Didier Deschamps starting line-up for the international fixture at the Stade de France in Paris, but had to be replaced after just 23 minutes, as the centre-back went off injured.
In-form Neymar eyes Pelé’s record as Brazil’s record scorer
Here’s some great news for Brazil: Neymar is winning everyone over this season with his goals and attitude for Paris Saint-Germain. He’s also been injury-free after years of being plagued by ankle, hamstring and foot injuries. Even though Neymar suffered a small cut in his right knee and...
