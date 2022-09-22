Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy
David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday. Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose. “I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody...
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
If Kevin Harvick Didn’t Like Chase Elliott Before, He Likely Hates Him Now
Chase Elliott didn't name names, but maybe he counts Kevin Harvick among the drivers who don't respect the limits of the Next Gen car. The post If Kevin Harvick Didn’t Like Chase Elliott Before, He Likely Hates Him Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Everyone Ok’d the Ty Gibbs Decision, so Who’ll Take the Blame if Something Goes Wrong?
Ty Gibbs will finish out the season driving the No. 23 Toyota, the manufacturer's top racing executive said. The post Everyone Ok’d the Ty Gibbs Decision, so Who’ll Take the Blame if Something Goes Wrong? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a series of promotions for JR Motorsports employees, including his sister. The post What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
JR Motorsports won’t join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
JR Motorsports won't make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, according to Kelley Earnhardt. What did Earnhardt have to say about moving up in 2024?
The Reason NASCAR Banned The Legendary Dodge Charger Daytona
NASCAR had to band the Dodge Charger Daytona with its wings and nose cone because it was just too good at racing.
The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks
Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
NASCAR World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment
NASCAR made an appearance on Jeopardy! Wednesday night and one contestant did not handle the moment well. For a question in the category "Budweiser & Sports," the three contestants were shown a picture of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and given a clue about him driving the No. 8 car for Budweiser during his career.
Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo
NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced Significant Changes Thursday
Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports has made great strides in racing circuits all across the country. But some significant changes to the team are coming very soon. On Thursday, Earnhardt Jr. announced several top-level executive promotions within JR Motorsports. Most notably, Kelley Earnhardt Miller has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of all Earnhardt Jr. racing organizations.
Ross Chastain’s Career Changed Forever After 1 Practice Session With Chip Ganassi Racing
Ross Chastain says a lesson learned in the 2018 Xfinity Series changed his mindset on the track. The post Ross Chastain’s Career Changed Forever After 1 Practice Session With Chip Ganassi Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report
This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4
The top four in the current NASCAR Playoffs standings will likely be the four drivers in the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The post Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly
Brad Keselowski recently revealed that RFK Racing wants to expand to a four-car team in the future and the timing of his comments could prove costly. The post Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go
AJ Allmendinger says he hasn't had discussions yet about his role in the 2023 Cup Series for Kaulig Racing. The post AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol
This week on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the conversation in the broadcast booth on how Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace followed very different team orders at Bristol. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
