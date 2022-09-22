ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement

Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy

David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday. Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose. “I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody...
MOTORSPORTS
102.5 The Bone

The inactive Kentucky Speedway is now a storage facility for unfinished Ford trucks

Ford is using the inactive Kentucky Speedway as a storage facility. And you can see the trucks in the parking lots surrounding the speedway from space. The Kentucky Speedway in Sparta opened in 2000 and hosted NASCAR races at the track through 2020. The track has been unused for racing after it was left off the 2021 NASCAR schedule and its vast parking spaces are now being utilized by Ford thanks to a semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry since the COVID-19 pandemic.
SPARTA, KY
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Embarrassing Jeopardy! Moment

NASCAR made an appearance on Jeopardy! Wednesday night and one contestant did not handle the moment well. For a question in the category "Budweiser & Sports," the three contestants were shown a picture of Dale Earnhardt Jr. and given a clue about him driving the No. 8 car for Budweiser during his career.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
MOTORSPORTS
The Spun

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Announced Significant Changes Thursday

Dale Earnhardt Jr's JR Motorsports has made great strides in racing circuits all across the country. But some significant changes to the team are coming very soon. On Thursday, Earnhardt Jr. announced several top-level executive promotions within JR Motorsports. Most notably, Kelley Earnhardt Miller has been named the new Chief Executive Officer of all Earnhardt Jr. racing organizations.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn't Allow, According to New Report

This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
MOTORSPORTS
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol

This week on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the conversation in the broadcast booth on how Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace followed very different team orders at Bristol. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
BRISTOL, VA

