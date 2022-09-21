FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM voting is now out with six players nominated for the award. EA Sports releases monthly SBCs for the Premier League and others celebrating the best performing players from the past month of matches. The winning player receives an SBC and a ratings boost which is available for an extended period of time to complete. Voting is now available for the Premier League September POTM in FIFA 23. Erling Haaland won the previous vote, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll receive an SBC item.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO