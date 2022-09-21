Read full article on original website
FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM: How to Vote, Nominees
FIFA 23 Premier League September POTM voting is now out with six players nominated for the award. EA Sports releases monthly SBCs for the Premier League and others celebrating the best performing players from the past month of matches. The winning player receives an SBC and a ratings boost which is available for an extended period of time to complete. Voting is now available for the Premier League September POTM in FIFA 23. Erling Haaland won the previous vote, but it remains to be seen whether or not he'll receive an SBC item.
Sporting News
FIFA 23 ratings: Top women players in the game including Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Wendie Renard
Women's football continues to rise in prominence with the best players in FIFA 23 revealed by EA Sports. Stars such as Australian striker Sam Kerr, Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas and Norwegian forward Ada Hegerberg feature as gun players in the game. The Sporting News takes a look at the women's...
Musqueam Art, Design, and Soccer Culture to Feature in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23
VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2022-- Today, Musqueam Indian Band and Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) are excited to announce a unique collaboration to feature Musqueam culture in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 23. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220923005416/en/ The Musqueam field in VOLTA FOOTBALL, Photo: EA SPORTS
ESPN
FIFA 23 women's ratings: Alexia Putellas soars, USWNT struggle, England star, plus new names and more
EA Sports has revealed the FIFA 23 ratings for the best women's footballers included in the game as part of the push to improve the integration of women's club and national teams into the franchise. The top 25 women's players in FIFA 23 have been announced with all the familiar...
FIFA 23 stadiums guide sees six real stadiums added this year
Forest and Man City Women among new teams on the FIFA 23 stadiums list
Yardbarker
Barcelona icon praises Cristiano Ronaldo, compares him to Lionel Messi
For years, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were on opposite sides. While the Argentine star was the face of Barcelona, the Portuguese forward played for Real Madrid. Recently, a Barca legend admitted feeling identified with Ronaldo. Many believe their best days are far behind them, and maybe so. However, Lionel...
BBC
Champions League: Nearly 2,000 Liverpool fans set to sue Uefa
More than 1,700 Liverpool fans who claim they were injured or left with psychological trauma at the chaotic Champions League Final are to sue Uefa, lawyers have said. European football's governing body is facing group actions over the final against Real Madrid in Paris. Uefa delayed kick-off by 35 minutes,...
NBC Sports
Japan vs USMNT, live! Score, updates, how to watch, videos
Japan and the USMNT clash in a key friendly in Dusseldorf, Germany on Friday (kick off, 8:25am ET) as both teams focus on their final preparations for the 2022 World Cup. With just two months to go until the tournament in Qatar, the USMNT have two final friendlies (this game against Japan and then Saudi Arabia next Tuesday) to get themselves in shape and that’s that for Gregg Berhalter’s side.
Ballard's Ella Sanchez selected to US Under-17 Youth National Soccer Team
Ella Sanchez, a member of the Racing Louisville FC Academy and a senior at Ballard High School, was one of 21 soccer players named Thursday to the U.S. Under-17 Youth National Team that will compete in this year’s FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup. "I always dreamt of just...
UEFA 'in talks over inviting MLS winner to take on Champions League holder in revamped four-team Super Cup'... as America moves a step closer to historic partnership with European soccer
American teams could be invited to take on the Champions League winners in a revamped Super Cup being considered by UEFA. Substantive discussions for a four-team season-opening event to replace the current Super Cup are ongoing, it is understood. This would feature the winners of the Champions League and Europa...
Yardbarker
Juventus fined and banned over racism from their fans
Juventus fans’ trouble has earned their team a fine and a suspended stadium ban, according to a report on Football Italia. The Bianconeri have been in poor form this season, yet their fans have caused trouble in a few games. The latest punishment is for their behaviour when the...
Countries England could face in UEFA Nations League B
England have been relegated to UEFA Nations League B and will face a whole new set of opponents in 2024/25.
Yardbarker
Juventus records the highest loss in the history of Serie A
Juventus has announced a record-breaking €254.3m loss in their latest financial reporting. The Bianconeri have been struggling with the after-effect of the 2020 covid pandemic and it continues to tell on their finances. As one of the biggest clubs in the world, they have continued to spend money to...
Digital Trends
Ted Lasso’s AFC Richmond squad will take to the pitch in FIFA 23
Electronic Arts and Warner Bros Interactive revealed that FIFA 23 is crossing over with the sports comedy-drama TV series Ted Lasso. The AFC Richmond soccer club will be added to the game and can be used across FIFA 23‘s various game modes such as Career mode, Kickoff, Online Friendlies, and Online Seasons. AFC Richmond items, including things like kits and manager items, can be unlocked through FIFA Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.
FOX Sports
Ronaldo charged by English FA for incident at Everton
LONDON (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was charged by the Football Association on Friday in relation to an incident that saw the Manchester United forward apparently knock a phone out of an Everton fan’s hand at a Premier League match in April. It is alleged Ronaldo’s conduct was improper...
