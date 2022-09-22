Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs as the field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now the remaining 12 postseason drivers will have three races before the next cut to eight, beginning with the 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending champion in this race and he also won the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion would love another win to stay in the race for back-to-back titles.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO