NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News

Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
FanBuzz

Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo

NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
Sportscasting

Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report

This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
FanSided

NASCAR: 2022 Texas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup

Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The second round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the round of 12, is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
CBS Sports

2022 NASCAR playoffs at Texas odds, predictions: Model fades Kyle Busch at AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500

Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs as the field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now the remaining 12 postseason drivers will have three races before the next cut to eight, beginning with the 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending champion in this race and he also won the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion would love another win to stay in the race for back-to-back titles.
NBC Sports

NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway

Welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Round of 12. Next up is Texas Motor Speedway, which will be hosting the first event in the second round of the playoffs. Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race in May there. A dozen drivers will continue pursuit of the 2022 championship in...
NBC Sports

Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas

The NASCAR Cup Series playoff list is much lighter entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The playoffs’ first round eliminated Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. Entering the Round of 12 Sunday are six Chevrolet drivers, four Ford drivers and two Toyota drivers —...
Sportscasting

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol

This week on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the conversation in the broadcast booth on how Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace followed very different team orders at Bristol. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Racing News

Homestead Testing Results: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)

NASCAR testing results from Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting a test with the Next Gen car. The test is ahead of the race on October 23 when the track will host their first race with NASCAR’s new machine. View Homestead-Miami Speedway testing results below.
