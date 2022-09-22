Read full article on original website
NASCAR World Reacts To Big Kelley Earnhardt News
Kelley Earnhardt Miller just got a massive promotion on Thursday Afternoon. Earnhardt is now the CEO of all Dale Earnhardt Jr. companies after there were several executive changes made. Earnhardt has managed the career of her brother since 2001 and has helped build JR MotorSports into a championship-winning organization. "Kelley...
Everyone Ok’d the Ty Gibbs Decision, so Who’ll Take the Blame if Something Goes Wrong?
Ty Gibbs will finish out the season driving the No. 23 Toyota, the manufacturer's top racing executive said. The post Everyone Ok’d the Ty Gibbs Decision, so Who’ll Take the Blame if Something Goes Wrong? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR
This is not the way Toyota's top racing executive wanted to see Kyle Busch depart after a long relationship with the manufacturer. The post Kyle Busch’s Corporate Boss Owns Up to ‘the Worst Nightmare Imaginable’ at the Worst Imaginable Time for NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
If Kevin Harvick Didn’t Like Chase Elliott Before, He Likely Hates Him Now
Chase Elliott didn't name names, but maybe he counts Kevin Harvick among the drivers who don't respect the limits of the Next Gen car. The post If Kevin Harvick Didn’t Like Chase Elliott Before, He Likely Hates Him Now appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has announced a series of promotions for JR Motorsports employees, including his sister. The post What Do Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Changes Mean for JR Motorsports? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
JR Motorsports won’t join the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
JR Motorsports won't make the jump to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, according to Kelley Earnhardt. What did Earnhardt have to say about moving up in 2024?
Greg Biffle Almost Broke Up NASCAR's Most Dynamic Duo
NASCAR, like every sport, has plenty of arguable topics, but every diehard NASCAR fan would tell you that Jimmie Johnson and Chad Knaus was the most dominant driver-crew chief tandem of NASCAR's modern era. Their championship five-peat from 2006-2010 and seven total titles puts them in a rare spot in NASCAR history. Eventually, they ended their 17-year partnership at Hendrick Motorsports after the 2018 Cup Series season due to competitive differences. But, if Greg Biffle had his way, the pairing would've broken up a couple years earlier.
Ross Chastain’s Career Changed Forever After 1 Practice Session With Chip Ganassi Racing
Ross Chastain says a lesson learned in the 2018 Xfinity Series changed his mindset on the track. The post Ross Chastain’s Career Changed Forever After 1 Practice Session With Chip Ganassi Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report
This week a new report indicated Kyle Busch has already found more freedom at Richard Childress Racing in a specific area that Joe Gibbs Racing wouldn't allow. The post Kyle Busch Already Finding More Freedom With Richard Childress Racing and Doing Things Joe Gibbs Racing Wouldn’t Allow, According to New Report appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR: 2022 Texas playoff qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway. The second round of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, the round of 12, is scheduled to get underway on Sunday afternoon at Texas Motor Speedway with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500.
Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4
The top four in the current NASCAR Playoffs standings will likely be the four drivers in the Championship 4 at Phoenix. The post Why the Top 4 in the NASCAR Playoffs Standings Heading to Texas Will Be the Championship 4 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go
AJ Allmendinger says he hasn't had discussions yet about his role in the 2023 Cup Series for Kaulig Racing. The post AJ Allmendinger’s Future Rivals That of Tyler Reddick as Far as Cup Series Mysteries Go appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly
Brad Keselowski recently revealed that RFK Racing wants to expand to a four-car team in the future and the timing of his comments could prove costly. The post Brad Keselowski Divulges Future Ownership Plans, and His Remarks Could Prove Costly appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Why Austin Cindric’s Surprising Advancement in the NASCAR Playoffs Won’t Be a One-Time Thing
Austin Cindric surprisingly got through the first round of the NASCAR Playoffs and could surprise again moving forward. The post Why Austin Cindric’s Surprising Advancement in the NASCAR Playoffs Won’t Be a One-Time Thing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
2022 NASCAR playoffs at Texas odds, predictions: Model fades Kyle Busch at AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500
Kyle Busch, Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick and Austin Cindric were all eliminated from the 2022 NASCAR playoffs as the field was trimmed from 16 drivers to 12 after last Saturday's race in Bristol. Now the remaining 12 postseason drivers will have three races before the next cut to eight, beginning with the 2022 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday at 3:30 p.m. ET. Kyle Larson is the defending champion in this race and he also won the 2021 NASCAR All-Star Race on the 1.5-mile oval in Fort Worth and the defending NASCAR Cup Series champion would love another win to stay in the race for back-to-back titles.
NBC Sports
NASCAR weekend schedule for Texas Motor Speedway
Welcome to the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs, Round of 12. Next up is Texas Motor Speedway, which will be hosting the first event in the second round of the playoffs. Ryan Blaney won the All-Star Race in May there. A dozen drivers will continue pursuit of the 2022 championship in...
NBC Sports
Drivers to watch in NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas
The NASCAR Cup Series playoff list is much lighter entering Sunday’s race at Texas Motor Speedway. The playoffs’ first round eliminated Tyler Reddick, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Austin Dillon. Entering the Round of 12 Sunday are six Chevrolet drivers, four Ford drivers and two Toyota drivers —...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol
This week on his podcast, Dale Earnhardt Jr. provided fans with a behind-the-scenes look at the conversation in the broadcast booth on how Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace followed very different team orders at Bristol. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Look at Broadcast Conversation on How Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace Followed Different Team Orders at Bristol appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Homestead Testing Results: September 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR testing results from Homestead-Miami Speedway. On Tuesday and Wednesday, Homestead-Miami Speedway is hosting a test with the Next Gen car. The test is ahead of the race on October 23 when the track will host their first race with NASCAR’s new machine. View Homestead-Miami Speedway testing results below.
