Prince Harry Blew Off Prince William & King Charles After They Refused To Let Meghan Markle Join Royals At Balmoral The Day The Queen Died
It doesn't seem like Prince Harry is making amends with his family any time soon. When Prince William and Prince Charles banned Meghan Markle from traveling to Balmoral on the day Queen Elizabeth died, the red-headed prince blew off his brother and father. Article continues below advertisement. Though Harry, 38,...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump’s climate-skeptical head of the World Bank
Biden is reportedly considering Al Gore to replace Trump's climate-skeptical head of the World Bank. The Biden administration has considered ousting World Bank President David Malpass over concerns of his “weak” stance on climate change, Axios reported Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter. One of his potential...
Ofcom investigates Sky News over Chris Kaba protest mix-up
Sky News is being investigated by the media regulator after it wrongly suggested that a protest march over the police shooting of Chris Kaba was a crowd of people mourning Queen Elizabeth II. Thousands of people protested in central London on 10 September, five days after a Met firearms officer...
Post Office braces for rush to change old banknotes before deadline this week
The Post Office is preparing for a rush of customers changing old banknotes to new ones before they can no longer be used in shops or to pay businesses.Friday is the last day that the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 banknotes can be used in stores, with only polymer notes being accepted from then onwards.According to the Bank, there is more than £11bn worth of paper £20 and £50 notes still in circulation.“That’s more than 250m individual £20 banknotes, and more than 110m paper £50 banknotes,” the Bank said.To date, approximately £1.2bn worth of paper £20 and £50...
Labour pledges thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by restoring 45p tax rate
Labour is promising thousands more doctors, nurses and midwives by reversing the Tories’ abolition of the 45p tax rate for top earners.Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, said the billions saved would deliver ‘one of the biggest expansions of the NHS workforce in history” – instead of handing rewards to the UK’s richest people.She also pledged to introduce a much higher minimum wage in line with “the real cost of living” on “day one” of Labour winning power.
Iran vows to crush women-led protests with ‘no leniency’ as unrest enters 10th day
The massive anti-government demonstrations in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini continued unabated for the 10th day on Monday, despite authorities warning of intensified “action without leniency”.The number of dead during clashes between protesters and security forces increased to 41 people, including some members of the security forces, according to state TV. However, the real figure is believed to be much higher.Iran’s foreign ministry criticised the US and UK governments on Monday for their alleged support of the protesters, accusing the countries of destabilising Tehran.Foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour that the US’s attempts to “weaken...
Undercover with Russia’s fake arms dealers
Russian state TV claims Ukrainians are selling US-donated weapons on the dark web. The BBC investigated one such marketplace, spoke undercover to those apparently selling weapons, and gathered evidence that suggests the adverts for weapons are fake. "Ukrops [a derogatory Russian slang term used to refer to Ukrainians] are selling...
Dmitry Bulgakov: Putin fires deputy defence chief amid supply failures
Vladimir Putin has fired the general charged with managing the Russian military's faltering logistics operations in Ukraine. Gen Dmitry Bulgakov, a deputy defence minister, was removed from his role on Saturday, the defence ministry said on Telegram. The ministry said the 67-year old was "released" to transfer into a new...
Prisoner released by Russia 'treated worse than a dog'
A British man released by Russia has said he was "treated worse than a dog" and kept in solitary confinement for five months. Aiden Aslin has returned to the UK after being detained for months following his capture by Russian-backed forces in Ukraine. Speaking to the Sun on Sunday, he...
Ukraine war: Russia reveals exemptions as men flee call-up
Russia's defence ministry has revealed a host of occupations it says will be exempted from conscription aimed at boosting its war effort in Ukraine. IT workers, bankers and journalists working for state media will escape the "partial mobilisation" announced by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Around 300,000 citizens face being...
Home Secretary Suella Braverman tells police to stop symbolic gestures
The home secretary has written to police chiefs calling for change to the "culture and standards" in policing. In a letter to forces in England and Wales, newly-appointed Suella Braverman said public trust had been shattered. She said there is a perception that police "have had to spend too much...
Iran grapples with most serious challenge in years
The eruption of nationwide protests in Iran following the death in police custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman detained for allegedly failing to adhere to hijab (headscarf) rules is the most serious challenge Iran's leadership has faced in years. While authorities say Mahsa Amini died from underlying health reasons, her...
Police drop probe into JK Rowling threat over Salman Rushdie support
Police have dropped an investigation into an online threat to JK Rowling, over her support for Salman Rushdie after he was attacked on stage. The Harry Potter author, 57, had tweeted screenshots of a message stating: "Don't worry, you are next." The same Twitter account had posted messages praising the...
Lights out, ovens off: Europe preps for winter energy crisis
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — As Europe heads into winter in the throes of an energy crisis, offices are getting chillier. Statues and historic buildings are going dark. Bakers who can’t afford to heat their ovens are talking about giving up, while fruit and vegetable growers face letting greenhouses stand idle.
Morpeth mum's surprise at seeing son carrying the Queen's coffin
The mother of one of the Queen's pallbearers had no idea he would be carrying the late monarch's coffin. David Sanderson, 19, from Morpeth, was one of eight soldiers from the Queen's Company 1st Battalion, Grenadier Guards, to bear the oak casket in London and Windsor. Carolyn Sanderson said she...
Government review of ELMS farming subsidies stokes anger
A major overhaul of farm subsidies that rewards landowners in England for their environmental work is in doubt after the government signalled a review. Environmental groups and some farmers worry the government could water down the overhaul, known as environmental land management schemes (ELMS), but the NFU farm union had requested a delay.
Royal raid: The curious case of the Irish Crown Jewels
The theft of the Irish Crown Jewels from Dublin Castle in 1907 was Ireland's most scandalous heist - and it remains unsolved to this day. With an estimated value of €5m (£4.3m), their current whereabouts remain unknown. King William IV presented the jewels for use by the lord...
