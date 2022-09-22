The Post Office is preparing for a rush of customers changing old banknotes to new ones before they can no longer be used in shops or to pay businesses.Friday is the last day that the Bank of England’s paper £20 and £50 banknotes can be used in stores, with only polymer notes being accepted from then onwards.According to the Bank, there is more than £11bn worth of paper £20 and £50 notes still in circulation.“That’s more than 250m individual £20 banknotes, and more than 110m paper £50 banknotes,” the Bank said.To date, approximately £1.2bn worth of paper £20 and £50...

ECONOMY ・ 23 MINUTES AGO