Oklahoma-Kansas State: One Big Thing
If the Sooners' 3-0 start and No. 6 ranking is not a mirage, they'll handle their business Saturday against the feisty Kansas State Wildcats.
Baylor MBB Releases Full 2022-23 Schedule
WACO, Texas – Baylor men's basketball revealed its 2023 Big 12 Conference schedule on Friday, completing the 31-game 2022-23 schedule for the two-time defending Big 12 champions. BU previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring matchups with Marquette, Gonzaga and Arkansas. With the addition of the double round-robin Big...
Dino Babers Breaks Down Close Win Over Virginia
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers spoke to the media after the Orange's 22-20 win over Virginia. “The play was not perfect, that’s for sure, but the record is” The close 22-20 Syracuse win over Virginia pushes the Orange to 4-0 in the season, but this game showed that the team has some issues ...
Watch Iowa State vs. Baylor: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The Iowa State Cyclones and the Baylor Bears are set to square off in a Big 12 matchup at noon ET Sept. 24 at Jack Trice Stadium. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Baylor Basketball Complete 2022-23 Schedule
The Baylor Bears look to secure a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the third-straight year.
