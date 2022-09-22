Read full article on original website
Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With?
Speculation ran rampant on social media about Celtics VP Allison Feaster after it was reported that head coach Ime Udoka had "an improper intimate and consensual relationship" with an unidentified staffer. The post Who Is The Celtics Staffer Coach Ime Udoka Had An Affair With? appeared first on NewsOne.
Enes Kanter celebrates Ime Udoka news
Ime Udoka is facing potentially serious discipline from the Boston Celtics, and there is one person celebrating that fact: Enes Kanter. Kanter sent a tweet on Thursday morning after learning of the Udoka situation. The Celtics head coach is facing discipline for violating the franchise’s code of conduct with an improper work relationship.
Complex
Celtics Coach Ime Udoka Suspended for Entire Season After Engaging in ‘Intimate’ Relationship With Staffer (UPDATE)
UPDATED 9/22, 10:20 p.m. ET: Boston’s Ime Udoka has been suspended for the full season, and both he and the team have shared statements. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has suspended Head Coach Ime Udoka for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies,” the C’s stated. “A decision about his future with the Celtics beyond this season will be made at a later date. The suspension takes effect immediately.”
Yardbarker
Some Members Of Celtics Knew Of Ime Udoka Relationship Since July
The decision to suspend Udoka for the entire season came Thursday, after a “closed-door meeting” that included team owners and head of basketball operations Brad Stevens, after which Stevens met with the players, Charania reported. While specifics of the relationship have yet to be detailed (the Celtics have...
Ime Udoka Considered Stepping Down As Boston Celtics Coach
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is facing a lengthy suspension for violating the organization’s guidelines. He could be suspended for the entire NBA season after reportedly having a consensual and intimate relationship with a female on the team’s staff. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN stated, this would...
Update: Nia Long Speaks Out — Boston Celtics Suspends Ime Udoka After Relationship With Staffer
After reports surfaced that Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had an intimate, but consensual, relationship with a female Celtics staffer, which is against team policy, he was suspended for the upcoming NBA season. The NBA team released a statement Thursday. “The Boston Celtics announced today that the team has...
Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka facing lengthy suspension for inappropriate relationship with staff member
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is coming off a brilliant first season in that role, leading the organization to
Celtics Hand Ime Udoka One-Year Suspension
Udoka reportedly engaged in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the Boston staff.
TMZ.com
Celtics Owner Says Team First Knew Of Ime Udoka Allegations In Summer
The Boston Celtics had known about the allegations against Ime Udoka for a couple months at the most ... team owner Wyc Grousbeck said on Friday. Grousbeck addressed the situation surrounding his team's head coach publicly for the first time with media members since banning Udoka on Thursday for one full year, and while he declined to get into any specifics of the case, he did say the Celtics were first made aware of the claims at some point this summer.
Celtics announce major suspension news for Ime Udoka
The Boston Celtics on Thursday night announced the discipline for coach Ime Udoka. Udoka has been suspended for the entire season for “violations of team policies.” The team is making assistant coach Joe Mazzulla their interim head coach. Although brief, the announcement contains a few interesting details. One,...
FOX Sports
Celtics coach Ime Udoka suspended for 2022-23 season
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka has been suspended for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Udoka's violation, according to The Athletic, was having an "improper and consensual relationship" with a female member of the Celtics' staff. Udoka released a brief statement after...
Yardbarker
NBA Agent On Coaching Future Of Celtics’ Ime Udoka: ‘He’s Done’
”He’s done,” one agent told Strauss of Udoka’s coaching future. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the season for his role in what was deemed an inappropriate relationship with a female employee. Per Strauss, the woman is married. “My guy’s not the only one saying it. This is...
Brad Stevens gives final word on possibility of returning to coach Celtics in place of Ime Udoka
The moment Ime Udoka was suspended, there were plenty of people who immediately wondered whether Brad Stevens would consider a return to coaching. However, Stevens shut down any speculation about a return to the sideline, per Jared Weiss. “I told Joe I’m going to be there for him without stepping...
